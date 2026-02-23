A charter plane, later identified as a medical flight, has disappeared from radar after taking off from Ranchi Airport. The DGCA confirmed the incident, stating contact was lost after control was handed over to the next station.

A charter plane carrying an unknown number of passengers and crew has disappeared from radar shortly after departing from Ranchi Airport. Officials of the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) confirmed late Monday evening.

Airport Sources Confirm Medical Flight Details

As per Ranchi Airport sources, "A medical flight took off. Its contact was established with the next station, then the control was handed over to the next station. After this contact was lost. The plane did not contact the Ranchi Airport. The State has been informed about this. All necessary SOPs are being followed. Further details are awaited. (ANI)