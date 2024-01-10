Charminar Express derails at Nampally railway station, some injuries reported

During the halting process, the train unexpectedly slipped off the tracks, subsequently colliding with the sidewall of the platform. Reports indicate that two of the train's bogies were derailed in the process.

In an unfortunate incident at Nampally railway station on Wednesday, the Charminar Express train derailed on the platform, resulting in at least five individuals sustaining minor injuries. The mishap transpired as the train, en route to Chennai, reached the platform. During the halting process, the train unexpectedly slipped off the tracks, subsequently colliding with the sidewall of the platform. Reports indicate that two of the train's bogies were derailed in the process.

Railway officials swiftly responded to the scene, assuring that there were no reported casualties. An immediate investigation into the cause of the derailment is underway. As a consequence of the incident, several train services are anticipated to face diversions or cancellations. Authorities are diligently working to manage the situation, and more details are expected to emerge as the investigation progresses.

According to Rakesh, CPRO, South Central Railway, "This Railway station is a terminal station where trains end. The train should have stopped before the end, however the train overshot. 3 coaches of the train got derailed in the incident. Around 5 people who stood near the doors of the train suffered minor injuries in the incident. They are being treated at the Railway Hospital."

More details awaited.