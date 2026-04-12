Improved weather in Kedarnath after heavy snowfall has allowed the Badrinath-Kedarnath Temple Committee and other departments to resume preparations for the upcoming Char Dham Yatra, set to begin on April 23, according to officials.

Preparations Resume in Kedarnath Amidst Clearing Weather

A member of the Badrinath-Kedarnath Temple Committee (BKTC), Vineet Chandra Posti, on Sunday said that weather conditions in Kedarnath have improved following continuous snowfall, enabling authorities to accelerate preparations for the upcoming Char Dham Yatra. In a self-recorded video message, Posti highlighted that teams from the temple committee and administrative departments have resumed work to ensure the timely completion of arrangements for pilgrims. "After continuous snowfall in Kedarnath, the weather has finally cleared. Now, teams from the temple committee and all concerned departments are working diligently to complete preparations for the Yatra," Posti said.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

The development comes as the Uttarakhand government intensifies efforts to ensure smooth conduct of the annual pilgrimage, which is set to begin later this month.

CM Dhami Reviews Yatra Preparedness

Earlier, Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami chaired a review meeting with district officials in Nainital, focusing on Yatra preparedness, law and order, and issues related to human-wildlife conflict. Speaking to reporters, Dhami said, "All preparations for the Char Dham Yatra have been completed. Continuous review of it is ongoing... Every department is making proper preparations for the tasks that need to be done. We will welcome all devotees coming to the Char Dham..."

CM on National Developments

While reacting to the women's reservation, he said, "Very historic work is happening in the country. The Women's Reservation Bill has been passed, and for the first time in the country, under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, women are going to get full reservation at the representation level... I congratulate the Prime Minister. The Prime Minister is coming to Dehradun. It is a great gift for Uttarakhand and the entire country; the Delhi-Dehradun Expressway is going to be inaugurated... This will provide a lot of convenience for everyone."

District-Level Arrangements for Pilgrims

Meanwhile, Chamoli District Magistrate Gaurav Kumar stated that essential arrangements are being put in place ahead of the Yatra, scheduled to commence on April 23. "We are preparing for the Char Dham Yatra... All arrangements for accommodation, drinking water, toilets, electricity, and parking facilities are being put in place for the pilgrims," Kumar said. (ANI)