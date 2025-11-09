Congress's Pawan Khera says change in Bihar is certain, slamming PM Modi for his 'katta' remark. He stated Bihar will punish Modi for defaming the state and backed Rahul Gandhi's 'vote chori' allegations, taking aim at the Election Commission.

'Change in Bihar is certain': Pawan Khera

With just two days left for the second phase of polling in the Bihar Assembly elections, Senior Congress leader Pawan Khera on Sunday said that Bihar has already taken its "first step towards change" on November 6 and will complete the process with the "second step" on November 11, stating that change in the state is inevitable. Speaking to ANI, Khera said, "Bihar took its first step towards change on the 6th, and it will take the second step on November 11th. Change in Bihar is certain. The kind of language used by the Prime Minister, by defaming Bihar in the entire world, by saying that here the fashion is of guns. Bihar will not forgive him for this; Bihar is going to punish him on the 11th."

Khera slams PM Modi's 'katta' remark

Earlier, Khera launched a scathing attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi over his recent "katta" (country-made pistol) remark, saying that the language of guns and "kanpatti" (temple of the head) reflects the Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) mentality, not that of Bihar or the Congress. Prime Minister Modi, during a rally in Bihar on Saturday, had taken a swipe at the Opposition Mahagathbandhan, declaring, "Nahi chahiye katta sarkaar, phir ek baar NDA sarkaar" (We don't want a gun-wielding government, we want the NDA government again). "It is shocking to hear such words from the Prime Minister of the country... No one has used such absurd language. This gun and 'Kanpatti' is their mentality, not Bihar's," Pawan Khera told ANI.

Congress attacks ECI, backs 'vote chori' claim

The Congress leader also backed Rahul Gandhi's recent allegations of "vote chori" (vote theft), launching a strong attack on the Election Commission of India (ECI). He claimed that Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar would have to answer questions over the conduct of the ongoing Bihar Assembly elections. "This time, Gyanesh Kumar will have to answer. Will Bihar forgive him if he conducts elections as PM Modi's puppet? Bihar will not allow vote chori," Pawan Khera added.

Bihar election phases and results

The first phase of the Bihar elections, which saw a record voter turnout of 65.08 per cent, marked the highest polling percentage in the state's history. Elections for 122 assembly seats in the second phase are scheduled on November 11. The results of the Bihar Assembly elections are slated to be announced on November 14.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)