Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan asserts that political change is "certain" in West Bengal to end years of "fear, terror and corruption," predicting a BJP-led government by May 4. Sanjay Seth also slammed the TMC over Sandeshkhali.

Ahead of the upcoming assembly elections, Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Monday asserted that a political change in West Bengal is "certain" and alleged that fear, terror and corruption have dominated the state for the past several years. He said that the people of Bengal are set to deliver a decisive mandate in the upcoming elections.

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"Change is certain in West Bengal this time. Fear, terror and corruption have been ruling Bengal for the past several years. The people of Bengal are going to cast a decisive vote on this. Last time too, the people of Nandigram defeated Mamata Banerjee from here. This time, on May 4, there will be a new BJP-led government in Bengal," Pradhan told reporters. The Union Minister added that with the BJP coming to power, youth will get employment opportunities, women will feel safer, and farmers will receive facilities as per their needs.

BJP Slams CM Mamata Over Sandeshkhali, Women's Safety

Earlier in the day, Union Minister of State (MoS) for Defence and BJP leader Sanjay Seth slammed West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee over the safety of women in the state, recalling the Sandeshkhali sexual assault and land-grabbing cases. Speaking to ANI, Sanjay Seth called Sandeshkhali a black dot on West Bengal, alleging that CM Mamata Banerjee tried to save the accused Shahjahan. He said, "Bashirhat and Sandeshkhali are not known for jobs, education or health facilities. Sandeshkhali brought shame and was a black dot on Bengal. The atrocities against Bengal's women; the whole state was ashamed. On one hand, the Prime Minister is calling for 'Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao'; on the other hand, what happened in Sandeshkhali was disgusting. Mamata didi did all to save him (the accused)."

Row Over Illegal Immigrants, Voter Lists

Meanwhile, Sanjay Seth also accused the ruling TMC government of aiding illegal immigrants, and backed the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of the electoral roll in the state. "Should infiltrators run the government and decide policies? No. Bengal is not a shelter for Bangladeshi immigrants, but to save her throne, Mamata called them and got their voter IDs made. She is also concerned with her throne and nephew. The rule of law has collapsed in Bengal. Why were you hurt by the CAA and the SIR? It was a judicial process," he said.

SIR exercise became an issue of contention in West Bengal, as the TMC accused the Election Commission of working on the behest of the BJP. The total number of voters in West Bengal now stands at 7,04,59,284 voters (7.04 crore) as compared to 7,66,37,529 (7.66 crore) before the SIR exercise, showing a change of more than 61 lakh names in the list. More than 60 lakh electors were under adjudication.

The 294-member West Bengal Assembly will go to polls in two phases on April 23 and April 29, with counting scheduled for May 4. (ANI)