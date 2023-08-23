Chandrayaan-3's ambitious lunar mission gathers prayers from devotees across India | WATCH

Chandrayaan-3 landing: A special Ganga Aarti took center stage to honor India's lunar venture, with the tricolor flag held high during the ceremony at Parmarth Niketan Ghat in Rishikesh.

Amid a global chorus of prayers, individuals from diverse faiths around the world joined hands on Wednesday (August 23) in the hope of a triumphant landing for India's Chandrayaan-3 at the Moon's South Pole.

Unrestricted by religious boundaries, a collective outpouring of support is manifesting for the Chandrayaan-3 mission. This display of unity spans continents, with people engaging in prayers, embracing religious practices, and participating in a spectrum of rituals, all aimed at ensuring its successful outcome.

According to the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO), Chandrayaan-3 is scheduled for its moon landing today around 18:04 hours IST.

From Parmarth Niketan in Rishikesh to locations in the United States, a variety of special rituals, prayers, and ceremonies are taking place to invoke blessings for the success of Chandrayaan-3. This fervor transcends geographical boundaries, as religious observances from various faiths encompass India in their pursuit of success for this groundbreaking mission.

Simultaneously, a special Ganga Aarti took center stage to honor India's lunar venture, with the tricolor flag held high during the ceremony at Parmarth Niketan Ghat in Rishikesh. Before the Aarti, devotees gathered to perform Havan Pujan, seeking divine favor for the triumph of Chandrayaan-3.

In the presence of devoted attendees, Swami Chidanand Muni, a prominent spiritual leader, led the Havan Pujan and Aarti at Parmarth Niketan Ghat. He expressed his belief that from ancient Vedas to modern science, the world recognizes the prowess of our nation, and he remains confident that India will proudly make its mark at the South Pole.

Offerings and prayers resonated alongside the resounding echoes of patriotism. Along the Ganga's banks, a heartwarming spectacle unfolded during this time, evoking expressions of gratitude towards PM Modi. Amidst this, the memory of the missile visionary, former President Dr. APJ Abdul Kalam, found resonance along the Ganga's shores.

In Bhubaneswar, Varanasi, and Prayagraj, individuals were seen participating in 'havan' and fervent prayers, channeling hopes for the successful landing of Chandrayaan-3.

Similarly, devotees converged at Aliganj's Hanuman temple, conducting an 'aarti' with wishes for Chandrayaan's prosperous lunar landing. An enthusiastic assembly of devotees actively took part in the 'aarti,' earnestly seeking the triumph of Chandrayaan-3.

Additionally, a group of children from Vadodara offered their prayers, further amplifying the wave of hope for Chandrayaan-3's secure descent.

