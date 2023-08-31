'Hindutva our identity': Uddhav faction puts saffron flags outside Mumbai airport ahead of INDIA bloc meeting

INDIA meet: This meeting takes on significance as it marks the first assembly of the Opposition alliance in a state where none of the INDIA partners hold governmental reins.

As the third opposition meeting of the INDIA bloc looms on the horizon, the Uddhav Thackeray-led faction of the Shiv Sena on Thursday (August 31) made a distinct statement by adorning the environs of Mumbai airport with saffron flags and portraits of Uddhav.

Speaking to a news agency, Santosh Kadam, secretary of Bharatiya Kamgar Sena (UBT) said, "We have proudly displayed the saffron flags at the Mumbai airport. This, for us, signifies our identity."

He went on to emphasize, "Hindutva is our intrinsic identity, encompassing all residents of India. This belief will find accord with our coalition partners as well."

As the venue for the third Opposition conclave in Mumbai takes shape, posters extending a warm welcome to various opposition leaders, including Mamata Banerjee, Chief Minister of West Bengal, Sitaram Yechury, Secretary-General of the Communist Party of India (Marxist), and Omar Abdullah, leader of the National Conference, have emerged along the pathway.

The posters boldly declare, "JUDEGA BHARAT, JETEGA BHARAT" – a resounding slogan. The two-day assembly of the 26 partners within INDIA commenced in the bustling metropolis on Thursday.

While the first convocation of the Opposition coalition was convened by Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, the third gathering has been orchestrated by the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA), the Opposition alliance in Maharashtra, uniting the Congress, Shiv Sena (UBT), and the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) faction steered by Sharad Pawar.

While deliberations among the alliance leaders will pivot around strategies for the impending general elections and the intricacies of seat-sharing, the Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) is also poised to unveil its official emblem during this two-day rendezvous.

This meeting takes on paramount significance as it marks the first assembly of the Opposition alliance in a state where none of the INDIA partners hold governmental reins. Presently, Maharashtra is governed by the National Democratic Alliance (NDA), a coalition comprised of the Shiv Sena, BJP, and the rival NCP faction under Ajit Pawar's leadership.

Prior to the grand congregation, Ashok Chavan, Congress leader and former Chief Minister of Maharashtra, underscored the unity of the opposition parties as a collective endeavor to safeguard democracy in the nation.