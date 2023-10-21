Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Chandrayaan 3: ISRO scientists express safety concerns about Vikram Lander and Pragyan rover

    ISRO scientists raise concerns over potential threats to the Vikram lander and Pragyan rover on the moon, including small asteroids, moon dust particles, and solar radiation. Chandrayaan 3 successfully landed on the moon's south pole but faces ongoing challenges, with the Pragyan rover making significant discoveries related to lunar chemical composition and seismic activity.

    Chandrayaan 3: ISRO scientists express safety concerns about Vikram Lander and Pragyan rover vkp
    Author
    Vinaykumar Patil
    First Published Oct 21, 2023, 10:49 AM IST

    Indian Space Research Organization (ISRO) scientists are expressing concerns about potential astronomical threats to the Vikram lander and Pragyan rover, which made history by successfully landing on the moon's south pole. According to Dr. P. Sreekumar, a professor at the Manipal Institute of Natural Sciences, these celestial challenges include the frequent arrival of small asteroids on the lunar surface, the menace of moon dust particles, and the potential danger posed by solar radiation.

    The Chandrayaan 3 mission, which touched down on the moon on August 23, conducted a series of tests, including deploying the rover and then entering permanent sleep mode after a 14-day operation. ISRO Chairman S. Somnath confirmed that the Vikram lander was "happily sleeping on the moon" after fulfilling its mission. However, even in this sleep mode, the spacecraft faces ongoing threats, with extraterrestrial bodies being a significant concern.

    Chandrayaan-3 mission update: ISRO aims to revive Vikram lander today

    The Pragyan rover, equipped with the Alpha Particle X-ray Spectrometer (APXS) and the Laser-Induced Breakdown Spectroscope (LIBS), is actively engaged in conducting chemical research on the lunar surface. It has already made some remarkable discoveries, detecting the presence of sulphur near the moon's south pole, along with traces of other essential elements such as silicon, calcium, iron, chromium, titanium, manganese, aluminium, and oxygen.

    The rover, which also boasts instruments designed to assess lunar seismic activity, has identified sulfur and detected signs of seismic movements beneath the lunar surface. These findings are invaluable in enhancing our understanding of the moon's geological activity, particularly the presence of sulphur.

    Last Updated Oct 21, 2023, 10:49 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Expired medicines distributed in 26 government hospitals in Kerala: CAG report anr

    Expired medicines distributed in 26 government hospitals in Kerala: CAG report

    Dasara weekend power outage in Bengaluru: Check affected areas vkp

    Dasara weekend power outage in Bengaluru: Check affected areas

    Passenger alert: Automated baggage machines at KIA will not allow you to carry extra luggage; Here's why vkp

    Passenger alert: Automated baggage machines at KIA will not allow you to carry extra luggage; Here's why

    Historic milestone for ISRO, Gaganyaan TV-D1 test mission successful

    Historic milestone for ISRO, Gaganyaan TV-D1 test mission successful (WATCH)

    Kerala Lottery Results Karunya KR-624 October 21 2023: Check winning ticket, prize money HERE anr

    Kerala Lottery Results Karunya KR-624 October 21 2023: Check winning ticket, prize money HERE

    Recent Stories

    Expired medicines distributed in 26 government hospitals in Kerala: CAG report anr

    Expired medicines distributed in 26 government hospitals in Kerala: CAG report

    Dasara weekend power outage in Bengaluru: Check affected areas vkp

    Dasara weekend power outage in Bengaluru: Check affected areas

    Leo Thalapathy Vijay; Sanjay Dutt's film hits notable box office milestone after just two days; Know details SHG

    Leo: Thalapathy Vijay; Sanjay Dutt's film hits notable box office milestone after just two days; Know details

    US proposes changes in H 1B visa focusing on streamlining eligibility enhancing efficiency gcw

    US proposes changes in H-1B visa focusing on streamlining eligibility, enhancing efficiency

    Rocky Aur Rani to Devdas: 7 films with crucial Durga Puja plots ATG

    Rocky Aur Rani to Devdas: 7 films with crucial Durga Puja plots

    Recent Videos

    Israel-Hamas War: Pro-Palestine protests at Bengaluru's Freedom Park vkp

    Israel-Hamas War: Pro-Palestine protests at Bengaluru's Freedom Park

    Video Icon
    Telangana Election 2023: Rahul Gandhi makes dosa during Yatra WATCH

    Telangana Election 2023: Rahul Gandhi makes dosa during Yatra (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Israel Palestine war Exclusive Cannot co-exist with Hamas; fear of rockets keeping us awake: Indian-origin Jew in Kiryat Gat

    Exclusive! Cannot co-exist with Hamas; fear of rockets keeping us awake: Indian-origin Jew in Kiryat Gat

    Video Icon
    Asianet News Exclusive! 'Situation worse than our worst nightmares...' say Indians in Israel vkp

    Asianet News Exclusive! 'Situation worse than our worst nightmares...' say Indian-origin Jews

    Video Icon
    Israel Hamas War Asianet News Network in Ramallah Palestinians say we love Hamas; we will die here, will not leave VKP

    Israel-Palestine War: 'We love Hamas; we will die here, won't leave...' say Palestinians in Ramallah (WATCH)

    Video Icon