BJP leader Rajeev Chandrasekhar slammed Congress's P Chidambaram for his 'regime change' remark, accusing him of trying to 'whitewash' past scams like 2G and coal. Chandrasekhar asserted that elections are the only way to change governments.

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Rajeev Chandrasekhar on Saturday criticised senior Congress leader P Chidambaram over remarks concerning “regime change”, saying that the Congress leader has not been "truthful" since he tried to whitewash the 2G spectrum and coal block allocation scams.

In a series of posts on X, Chandrasekhar accused Chidambaram of attempting to “whitewash” the 2G spectrum and coal block allocation scams and criticised what he described as the Congress's political approach. Its been a long while, since you were truthful abt anything @PChidambaram_IN . I cant blame you - its the circumstances that you hv to do your politics now. its the Cong that u live in now. You ceased being truthful from the moment you tried to whitewash 2G, Coal block scams and many other wrongs under your watch. If you think you can whitewash statements about “regime change” and “Bangladesh style violent Islamic uprising” by your fraud leaders new found Marxist Leninist (we remember ur softness as Home minister towards Marxist Leninist Naxals) and other assorted anarchists - think again Sir. No one is buying your whitewash. No sane Indian will. Not now. Not ever. You used to be a good mind. Switch it on. In a democracy and in India, the only way to effect change in govt is via elections. Anarchists and their apologists (you) cant substitute for that inviolable process of our Democracy. Politics of Anarchy, Lies and Dividing people will never prevail over the collective resolve of a strong, developed India with equality of opportunity for all. So do what Cong does always - lie, make fake promises, do vote bank politics and try and win mandates that way (you won it like this in Keralam, Telangana etc). Thats the only option left to your party because you dont want to try the alternate - which is do good by people, deliver good corruption-free governance, serve people and country and gain peoples love and respect. Thats too much of a ask of this Congress. So you are stuck with your can of whitewash and brush - trying to cover up every fraud thats being attempted. You get a B for effort. and Z for credibility. #TruthAboutCorruptCongress #CongressPoliticsOfLies — Rajeev Chandrasekhar 🇮🇳 (@RajeevRC_X) October 17, 2026

Chandrasekhar Attacks Congress's Political Methods

He also referred to Chidambaram's tenure as Union Home Minister while remebering his purported "softness" towards alleged "Marxist-Leninist Naxals." Chandrasekhar wrote, “Its been a long while, since you were truthful abt anything @PChidambaram_IN. I cant blame you - its the circumstances that you hv to do your politics now. its the Cong that u live in now. You ceased being truthful from the moment you tried to whitewash 2G, Coal block scams and many other wrongs under your watch. If you think you can whitewash statements about “regime change” and “Bangladesh style violent Islamic uprising” by your fraud leaders new found Marxist Leninist (we remember ur softness as Home minister towards Marxist Leninist Naxals) and other assorted anarchists - think again Sir. “

The BJP leader further asserted that elections remain the only legitimate means of changing a government in a democracy and accused Chidambaram of defending what he termed an anarchic political narrative. “No one is buying your whitewash. No sane Indian will. Not now. Not ever. You used to be a good mind. Switch it on. In a democracy and in India, the only way to effect change in govt is via elections. Anarchists and their apologists (you) cant substitute for that inviolable process of our Democracy. Politics of Anarchy, Lies and Dividing people will never prevail over the collective resolve of a strong, developed India with equality of opportunity for all,” he said.

Chandrasekhar also accused the Congress of relying on what he described as false promises and vote-bank politics, arguing that the party should instead focus on governance, public service and corruption-free administration. “So do what Cong does always - lie, make fake promises, do vote bank politics and try and win mandates that way (you won it like this in Keralam, Telangana etc). Thats the only option left to your party because you dont want to try the alternate - which is do good by people, deliver good corruption-free governance, serve people and country and gain peoples love and respect. Thats too much of a ask of this Congress. So you are stuck with your can of whitewash and brush - trying to cover up every fraud thats being attempted. You get a B for effort. and Z for credibility,” Chandrasekhar said.

BJP Leader Takes on Kapil Sibal

In a separate post on X directed at Kapil Sibal, Chandrasekhar rejected the senior advocate's alleged support for a “regime change” narrative and questioned his credibility, invoking the Congress-led United Progressive Alliance (UPA) government's defence of the “zero loss” argument in the 2G spectrum case. He said, “No one is going anywhere , just bcoz u want it @KapilSibal. No Anarchist peddling a regime change narrative will prevail. Not even with your enthusiastic support. No one bought your “Zero loss” theory some years ago. You know how that titanic sank or shd we replay that? No sane Indian buys your current silly propaganda of vote manipulation thats more consistent with your earlier Zero loss type fraud than any reality or truth. A well heeled Supreme Court lawyer shdnt delude himself into believing hes an arbiter of Democracy nor his dubious posse of Marxist Leninists.”

Chandrasekhar further argued that the authority to elect governments rests with voters, while election petitions fall within the judiciary's jurisdiction. “Voters in India are only ones who can decide who they will elect. Judiciary can determine Election petitions. Thats the way Democracy functions. Eg the reason the govt u were in, was thrown out in 2014 is because VOTERS ie Citizens threw you out for your corruption. I didnt hear you huff and puff abt EVMs, Voter lists or other things you trot out now. Politics of Anarchy, Lies and Dividing people will never prevail over the collective resolve of a strong, developed India with equality of opportunity for all So give it a rest. Save your energy for your advocacy. Not wild allegations and misinformation,” he added.

Chidambaram Defends 'Regime Change' Remark

The remarks come after senior Congress leader and former Union Minister P Chidambaram on Saturday defended the use of the term "regime change," describing it as a normal political process in a democracy. He said why the ruling party was displaying “feigned rage” over its use in a democracy.

In a post on X, Chidambaram said, "Why is the BJP apoplectic with feigned rage on the use of the phrase 'regime change'? 'Regime change' is normal in a democracy." “The duty of the Opposition is to 'oppose, expose and depose' the government, which means: oppose in politics, expose in Parliament and depose through elections,” the post read.

His remarks come a day after Defence Minister Rajnath Singh accused the Congress and its allies of attempting to replicate a Bangladesh-style political upheaval in India, alleging that the protests were aimed at creating unrest rather than addressing electoral reforms. (ANI)