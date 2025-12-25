BJP's Rajeev Chandrasekhar slams Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan's government for corruption, citing the Sabarimala gold theft. This comes after Vijayan accused the central government of deliberately restricting the state's financial autonomy.

BJP leader Rajeev Chandrasekhar on Thursday responded to Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan's statement, saying that a CM with a decade in office should account for their work following his accusation that the central government was deliberately restricting the state's financial autonomy and undermining its development initiatives.

Chandrasekhar Accuses Vijayan of Corruption

Speaking with ANI, Chandrasekhar attributed Kerala's development to PM Modi's government, alleging that Vijayan's tenure has been marked by corruption, citing the Sabarimala temple gold theft. "Someone who has been a CM in the government for 10 years has a responsibility to tell the people what work they have done when the elections come... Whatever development work has happened in Kerala over the last 10 years has been due to the PM Modi government... In the last 10 years, Pinarayi Vijayan has run a government of corruption. 4-4.5 kg of gold was stolen from the Sabarimala temple...," said Chandrasekhar.

He accused Vijayan of inciting people and spreading confusion, and claimed this strategy would not succeed. "They want to do politics of inciting people and confusing them, but this will not succeed...," added the BJP leader.

Vijayan Slams Centre's Financial Policies

This comes after Vijayan criticised the Centre's handling of the state's borrowing limit, saying it hampers development. Vijayan points out that treating KIIFB loans as state debt reduces Kerala's borrowing capacity, contradicting the RBI's 1999 distinction between guarantees and loans.

Despite submitting a memorandum to Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, Kerala's requests remain pending. Vijayan accused the Centre of financially weakening states like Kerala, misusing Article 293(3) of the Constitution, and undermining the state's development model. Vijayan vows Kerala will pursue its development agenda despite obstacles.

Sabarimala Gold Controversy Deepens

In addition, Kerala BJP President Rajeev Chandrashekhar on Wednesday expressed deep anguish over the unfolding Sabarimala gold controversy. He described the developments as "far more disturbing than what we first knew." "As an Ayyappa bhakt, the pain and hurt I felt earlier has now deepened even further," he posted on X.

Chandrashekhar alleged that the looting at Sabarimala went beyond 4.5 kg of gold, "Investigations now show that under the LDF-appointed Devaswom board, 4 Panchaloha idols were taken out of Sabarimala and sold to international criminal networks."

He also claimed, "Most shocking of all, parts of the sacred Pathinettam Padi, which were replaced during the UDF regime in 2015, were tampered with and looted."

Chandrashekhar emphasised political complicity, saying, "As I said earlier, arresting a Unnikrishnan Potty or a Vasu is not enough. This is a larger political conspiracy initiated under the Congress-UDF and perfected under the CPM-LDF."

Political Repercussions and CM's Response

Meanwhile, the controversy has already had significant political reverberations in Kerala. Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan earlier stated that the CPI(M) would not shield anyone found guilty in connection with the matter: "Whoever is guilty, the party will not protect them," he said, as the investigation expanded to include individuals with political affiliations.

Background of the Controversy

The Sabarimala gold controversy centres on alleged irregularities in the gold plating at the Sabarimala temple. The issue arose from a 1998 donation of 30.3 kilograms of gold and 1,900 kilograms of copper by industrialist Vijay Mallya, intended for the cladding of the sanctum sanctorum and the wooden carvings of the Sabarimala Ayyappa temple.