Kerala BJP chief Rajeev Chandrasekhar called Rahul Gandhi a 'congenital liar' for alleging large-scale voter fraud in Haryana. Gandhi claimed to have 'proof' that the voter list is a 'lie' and urged India's youth to save democracy.

Chandrasekhar calls Rahul Gandhi a 'congenital liar'

Kerala BJP chief Rajeev Chandrasekhar on Wednesday hit out at Congress leader Rahul Gandhi over his allegations of "voter fraud" in the 2024 Haryana assembly elections. Countering the allegations made by the Congress MP, the BJP leader called Rahul Gandhi a "congenital liar" and criticised the Congress MP for blaming the electronic voting machines. "He is a congenital liar...This is a man who spent the last several years blaming EVMs and blaming them for Congress's defeat. When EVMs were proven to be accurate, he took on the voter list...The reality is: Rahul Gandhi, on the one hand, says the electoral rolls are contaminated, and on the other hand, opposes the SIR... Every Indian knows that the electoral rolls were contaminated during the 10 years of the UPA government. There is a need for the electoral rolls to be cleaned up...He is in a political party which everyone wants to leave. His own party leaders do not believe him," the BJP leader told ANI.

'Voter list in India is a lie': Rahul Gandhi

Rahul Gandhi today alleged that one in eight voters in Haryana were fake, claiming large-scale voter fraud and pointing to unexplained discrepancies between postal and booth votes. He stated that a corrupt voter list undermines democracy and emphasised that the opposition will coordinate on next steps, while urging young people and residents of Haryana to understand the issue. "Now, we have proof that the voter list in India is a lie. If the voter list is a lie, there is no democracy," Gandhi said during his 'H Files' press conference.

'Your future is being destroyed': Rahul Gandhi to Gen Z

He further urged India's Gen Z and youth to safeguard the country's democratic process while addressing allegations of large-scale voter fraud in Haryana. Gandhi highlighted that the youth have the power to restore democracy through truth and non-violence. He also claimed a plan was set in motion to turn a predicted Congress victory into a loss.

While addressing a press conference, Rahul Gandhi said, "I want the young people of India, Gen Z, to understand this clearly. Because this is about your future. Your future is being destroyed. So it's important that you listen and you watch. I'm questioning the Election Commission and the democratic process in India. So I'm doing it with 100 per cent proof. We are pretty sure that a plan was put in motion to convert Congress' landslide victory (in Haryana) into a loss."

The concluding slide of the presentation read, "India's Gen Z and youth have the power to restore our democracy with satya and ahimsa (truth and non-violence)."