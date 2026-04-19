AP CM N Chandrababu Naidu will embark on a two-day campaign tour across Tamil Nadu on April 20-21 to support NDA candidates. He will address public rallies in Coimbatore, Hosur, and Thalli and hold a roadshow in Chennai to boost the alliance.

Naidu's Two-Day Tamil Nadu Campaign for NDA

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu will undertake a two-day campaign tour across Tamil Nadu on April 20 and 21 to support candidates of the National Democratic Alliance ahead of the Assembly elections, according to a press release. The visit is aimed at energising party cadre, strengthening voter outreach and reinforcing the NDA's development-focused campaign narrative in the state.

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Campaign Itinerary Across Key Cities

The release stated that on the first day of the tour, Naidu will address a major public meeting in Coimbatore before travelling to Hosur and Thalli, where he is scheduled to participate in another public rally. Later in the evening, he will reach Chennai and take part in a large roadshow in Avadi to interact with citizens and NDA supporters.

On the second day, the Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister will visit Madurai and proceed to Sattur, where he will engage with community leaders and participate in a key campaign programme. The tour will conclude with his return later in the evening, it added.

The release further stated that Naidu's campaign assumes significance as the NDA steps up its presence in Tamil Nadu, focusing on governance, economic growth, and inclusive development. Known for his emphasis on technology-led governance and infrastructure expansion, he is expected to articulate the alliance's vision for Tamil Nadu's future within India's broader growth trajectory.

As per the release, the tour reflects a high-energy campaign strategy combining large public meetings, roadshows and targeted engagement with targeted stakeholder engagement across multiple regions in a short span.

Naidu Slams Opposition on Women's Reservation Bill

Meanwhile, on Saturday, Chief Minister Naidu participated in the rally along with leaders of the BJP and Jana Sena Party, protesting what he described as the Opposition's role in preventing the Women's Reservation Bill from being passed. BJP State President PVN Madhav, Ministers Kandula Durgesh, Nimmala Ramanaidu, Somu Veerraju and several other leaders were present at the event.

Addressing the gathering, Naidu said the Opposition parties led by the Indian National Congress had done injustice to women by blocking the legislation. "Blocking the Women's Reservation Bill in Parliament is a betrayal of the nation. Opposition parties led by the Congress have done an injustice to women. Yesterday will be remembered as a black day in the history of Indian democracy," he said. (ANI)