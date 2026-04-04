YSRCP's Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy slams CM Chandrababu Naidu for misleading the public with 'pearls of lies' over Amaravati's capital status. He questioned the celebration, calling it an artificial hype and a financial burden on the state.

YSRCP Slams Naidu's 'Pearls of Lies' on Amaravati

Yuvajana Sramika Rythu Congress Party (YSRCP) State Coordinator Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy on Saturday said Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu is misleading the public and asking them to celebrate based on false narratives. He criticised Chandrababu's statements, calling them "pearls of lies."

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Sajjala questioned why people should celebrate, saying an artificial hype is being created as if something major has happened. The Rajya Sabha on April 2 passed the Andhra Pradesh Reorganisation (Amendment) Bill, 2026, seeking to recognise Amaravati as the sole and permanent capital of Andhra Pradesh.

He pointed out that Prime Minister Modi was earlier criticised by Chandrababu for giving "only soil and water" to the state, but now the same is being praised as something extraordinary.

Accusations of Caste Overtones

He further accused the TDP of bringing caste overtones into the Amaravati issue. He said YSRCP never used the term "Kammaravati" and questioned why TDP leaders did not condemn the remarks made by Renuka Chowdhury.

Sajjala asked why TDP leaders failed to clearly state that Amaravati is the capital for all, not for any particular community.

Amaravati as a Financial Burden

He alleged that Chandrababu has turned Amaravati into a financial burden on the state and imposed that burden on the people. He criticised the selection of Amaravati, calling it an impractical location like something out of "Mayabazaar," and said fertile agricultural lands were destroyed in the process.

He accused the government of misusing public funds in the name of Amaravati, comparing it to indiscriminate extraction.

YSRCP Defends Jagan's Alternative Proposals

Sajjala said that when former CM Jagan Mohan Reddy proposed practical alternatives, they were ridiculed. He stated that Jagan's intention was to avoid burdening people with the high cost of Amaravati and demanded answers to the questions raised by him.

He questioned why Jagan's "Plan-B" proposal was being dismissed and clarified that Jagan never insisted on locating the capital only in Rayalaseema. He asked why there is opposition to the proposal of developing the capital across Machilipatnam, Vijayawada, and Guntur.

He emphasised that Machilipatnam Port could act as a growth engine and accused Chandrababu of ignoring a strong growth corridor for personal interests.

Warning Against Mounting State Debt

Sajjala questioned whether speaking facts on the capital issue is being mocked and warned against pushing the state further into debt. He alleged that the state is already burdened with massive loans and questioned how much more debt would be incurred.

He demanded that the government clarify its stand on the Vijayawada-Guntur-Machilipatnam proposal. He concluded by urging the government to stop heavy construction in Amaravati based on loans and adopt a practical approach, which he claimed could save the state up to Rs 1 lakh crore.

Parliament Affirms Amaravati as Sole Capital

On April 2, the Rajya Sabha passed the Andhra Pradesh Reorganisation (Amendment) Bill, 2026, seeking to recognise Amaravati as the sole and permanent capital of Andhra Pradesh. Once the bill becomes a law, Amaravati will be the sole and permanent capital of Andhra Pradesh with retrospective effect from June 2, 2024.

With the passage of the bill in the Rajya Sabha, following its approval in the Lok Sabha a day earlier, the Andhra Pradesh state expressed gratitude to the nation and its representatives for affirming Amaravati as its capital. (ANI)