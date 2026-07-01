Chandigarh Traffic Police and Railway officials surveyed the railway station to tackle traffic jams. They found CTU buses, taxis, and autos causing chaos. Proposed fixes include new bus stops, U-turn shifts, and stricter rules for taxis and autos.

Chandigarh Traffic Police on Monday conducted a joint traffic survey with Railway officials from Ambala Division and experts from the Chandigarh Road Safety Society (CRSS) to identify the causes of congestion around Chandigarh Railway Station and propose measures to improve traffic movement.

Survey Findings and Proposed Measures

The survey found that congestion at the entry and exit points of the railway station was primarily caused by conflicts between CTU buses and other vehicles, unauthorised halting of taxis, indiscriminate pick-up and drop-off by auto-rickshaws and illegal parking. Based on the observations, the authorities proposed channelising the existing CTU bus stop to allow buses to halt in proper parallel alignment for safer and orderly boarding and alighting of passengers. The existing U-turn used by CTU buses near Railway Light Point may also be shifted around 100 metres ahead to provide adequate turning space, facilitate smoother signal clearance and reduce congestion. The feasibility of shifting the CTU bus stop beyond the railway station exit gate will also be explored in consultation with the concerned authorities

The traffic police said halting of taxis immediately before the railway station entrance gate would be strictly regulated through dedicated deployment of traffic personnel. Designated pick-up and drop-off arrangements for auto-rickshaws will also be explored, while strict action will be taken against unauthorised stopping and parking outside the station.

Advisory for Vande Bharat Express Passengers

The joint team observed that congestion increases significantly in the afternoon during the arrival and departure of multiple Vande Bharat Express trains due to a sudden surge in passenger and vehicular movement. As the Ajmer Vande Bharat Express departs from Platform No. 6, located on the Panchkula side of Chandigarh Railway Station, passengers travelling by the train have been advised to approach the station from the Panchkula side, wherever feasible, to avoid congestion and facilitate smoother vehicular movement.

Chandigarh Traffic Police said the proposed measures will be implemented in coordination with Railway authorities and other stakeholders to minimise congestion and ensure safe and hassle-free movement for commuters. (ANI)