A social media announcement promising free petrol coupons triggered a massive rush at a petrol station in Chandigarh on Tuesday, but heavy rain forced the much-anticipated “petrol langar” to be postponed.

A social media announcement promising free petrol coupons triggered a massive rush at a petrol station in Chandigarh on Tuesday, but heavy rain forced the much-anticipated “petrol langar” to be postponed. Rakesh Trehan, popularly known as “Raja D King”, had announced that the petrol langar would be held on August 18. However, in a video shared on social media, Trehan said the event had been deferred to prevent inconvenience to people amid the downpour.

Under the initiative, owners of two-wheelers and three-wheelers were promised free petrol coupons worth Rs 500, while four-wheeler owners were set to receive coupons worth Rs 1,000.

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Trehan later announced that the petrol coupon distribution had been rescheduled for Friday and would continue for three days, till Sunday.

Despite the postponement, a large crowd gathered near the designated petrol station in Sector 10 on Tuesday evening, apparently relying on the original announcement. Several people claimed they waited for hours in the rain but left without receiving any coupons.

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“I reached here despite heavy rain. I have been waiting here for two hours, but no free coupon was given. Now, we are told that coupons will be given on Friday,” said a youth at the petrol station.

Trehan had recently told reporters that he intended to donate 90% of his wealth. He said he planned to give away a major portion of the wealth inherited from his father, along with 90% of his personal wealth.

He has also said that he previously worked as a crypto trader and had invested in the stock market. In another recent initiative, Trehan distributed food items and Rs 500 cash to several needy people in Chandigarh and claimed that he would next distribute iPhones.