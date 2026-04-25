Sudden rainfall and light snowfall in Uttarakhand's Chamoli district and Badrinath Dham brought much-needed relief from intense heat. The unexpected weather change delighted locals and pilgrims visiting the Himalayan shrine for darshan.

Weather patterns in Chamoli district took a sudden turn on Saturday as unexpected rainfall brought much-needed relief to residents following several days of intense heat. The change in weather significantly eased the daily lives of locals who had been struggling with high temperatures.

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Relief for Badrinath Pilgrims

The sacred town of Badrinath Dham witnessed light rain in the afternoon, leading to a noticeable drop in temperature and a refreshing coolness in the air. Furthermore, the higher peaks surrounding Badrinath experienced light snowfall, further enhancing the pleasant conditions.

Devotees arriving for the darshan of Lord Badri Vishal described the scenic transformation as a special blessing. Amid the prevailing heatwave, the rain and snowfall sparked great excitement among pilgrims.

Visitors were seen expressing joy as they witnessed the rare and beautiful display of nature in the high-altitude Himalayan shrine.

Char Dham Yatra Commences

Earlier, the portals of Shri Badrinath Dham were opened for devotees at 6:15 AM on April 23, following traditional rituals and the chanting of Vedic mantras. The temple premises were decorated to mark the commencement of the pilgrimage season.

Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami, in a post on X, said, "Today, with full rites and rituals and the chanting of Vedic mantras, the gates of the sacred Badrinath Dham, the earthly Vaikunth, will be opened for devotees. May the grace of Lord Badrinath Vishal bring happiness, peace, and prosperity into the lives of all devotees. May this sacred occasion bring a message of spiritual energy, faith, and a positive beginning for everyone. A hearty welcome and warm greetings to all of you for the Holy Char Dham Yatra - 2026." (ANI)