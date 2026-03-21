On the third day of Chaitra Navratri, PM Narendra Modi offered prayers to Maa Chandraghanta, praying for a strong and prosperous life for all. He also earlier paid obeisance to Maa Brahmacharini, worshipped on the festival's second day.

PM Modi's Salutations to Maa Chandraghanta

On the third day of Chaitra Navratri, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday offered salutations to Maa Chandraghanta, the third form of the Goddess Durga. In a post on X, PM Modi prayed to the Goddess to bless everyone with a strong, prosperous, and fortunate life. "Salute to Mother Chandraghanta! I pray to Mother Goddess to bless everyone with a strong, prosperous and fortunate life. Pindjapravararudha chandakopastrakaryuta. Prasadam Tanute Mahay Chandraghanteti Vishruta // ," said PM Modi.

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The third day of Chaitra Navratri is dedicated to the worship of Maa Chandraghanta, a formidable form of Goddess Parvati. Her name is derived from "Chandra" (moon) and "Ghanta" (bell), representing the distinctive bell-shaped half-moon adorned on her forehead. Often depicted riding a tiger or lion with ten hands bearing various weapons, she is a powerful warrior goddess who stands as a protector of her devotees against evil forces.

PM Modi's Obeisance to Maa Brahmacharini

Earlier, the Prime Minister also offered obeisance to Maa Brahmacharini, the second form of Goddess Parvati, who is worshipped on the second day of Chaitra Navratri. He prayed to the Mother Goddess to continue showering her grace upon all devotees. "Millions of obeisance at the feet of Mother Brahmacharini! May Goddess Mother continue to shower her grace upon all devotees. Holding in her hands a rosary and a water pot. May the supreme Brahmacharini Goddess be pleased with me," said PM Modi.

Revered in her unmarried form, Maa Brahmacharini is worshipped on the second day of Chaitra Navratri. Born as the daughter of Daksha Prajapati, she is celebrated for her unwavering devotion and the intense penance she undertook to win Lord Shiva as her husband.

Significance of Chaitra Navratri

Chaitra Navratri marks the beginning of the Hindu new year and is one of the most significant festivals dedicated to Goddess Durga. Over nine days, devotees worship the nine forms of the goddess, observe fasts, and perform rituals seeking blessings for prosperity and well-being.

The festival later concludes with Ram Navami, which celebrates the birth of Lord Ram. Temples witness heavy footfall, and special prayers, jagrans, and cultural programs are organised across the nation. (ANI)