Manipur Congress chief Okram Ibobi Singh slammed the Centre for pushing bills without a majority, calling it a 'misleading' political strategy. He urged the govt to prioritize restoring peace in the crisis-hit state over 'propaganda politics'.

'Misleading and Politically Motivated'

Manipur Pradesh Congress Committee (MPCC) president Okram Ibobi Singh on Wednesday alleged that the Centre is introducing key legislations such as the Women's Reservation Bill and delimitation, despite lacking the required majority, calling the move "misleading" and politically motivated.

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Addressing a press conference at Congress Bhawan in Imphal, Ibobi Singh said the ruling government is aware that it does not have the constitutionally mandated two-thirds majority needed to pass such bills. "As per the Constitution, any amendment requires the support of at least two-thirds of the sitting Members of Parliament. As of today, the ruling government does not have that majority. They know these bills will be defeated," he said.

He further alleged that the government is using the proposed bills as a political strategy. "If the bill is passed, they will claim credit for women's empowerment. If it fails, they will blame the Congress and opposition parties, saying they are against women's empowerment. This is nothing but a deliberate attempt to mislead the people," he added.

'Prioritise Peace in Manipur'

The senior Congress leader urged the Centre, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah, along with the state government, to prioritise restoring peace and normalcy in Manipur instead of engaging in what he termed as "propaganda politics."

Highlighting the ongoing crisis in the state, Ibobi Singh said that people have been suffering for over three years. "More than 300 people are still missing, and their whereabouts remain unknown. Over 60,000 people continue to live in relief camps. These are the issues that need urgent attention," he said.

He also stressed the need to address the concerns of all communities, including Meitei, Kuki, and Tangkhul groups, and called for sincere efforts to resolve the conflict. "Instead of seeking cheap popularity through such narratives, the government must take concrete steps to resolve the issues among communities and restore peace without further delay," he added. (ANI)