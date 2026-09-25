The Centre will launch 'Reform Utsav' from October 2, an initiative by PM Narendra Modi to celebrate 12 years of transformative governance. The campaign will involve all ministries showcasing citizen-centric reforms and institutional changes.

In a first-ever initiative, the Centre is all set to launch 'Reform Utsav' from next month, celebrating key transformative steps taken by all the ministries and departments under its domain for the welfare of citizens under its transformative governance approach, citizen-centric service delivery, and institutional reform.

Top sources told ANI that the 'Reform Utsav', which is learnt to be launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on October 2, is a series of Central government events and campaigns to be celebrated in a phased manner by all the Central government ministries and departments in close coordination with states and the Union Territories.

Nationwide Celebrations and Preparations

The Reform Utsav initiative is learnt to be celebrated by all the Central ministries, arranging over a dozen events, each on a different reformative step taken, considering a people-centric welfare approach marking twelve years of transformative governance.

Ahead of the launch of the initiative, officials known to the fact told ANI that several meetings are taking place in various ministries and departments as per the subjects on which the Reform Utsav will be celebrated from next month on different occasions across the country.

Office Memorandums regarding such meetings are also being issued internally in different ministries concerned with the subject, mentioning "activity plan for Reform Utsav". Such meetings are set up in the officer chambers of different officers of different ranks, including Joint Secretaries, in close consultation with nominated officers of the ministries concerned who are well conversant with the subject.

MHA to Showcase 'PRAHAAR' Policy

Another source said that the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) will also have similar meetings on different subjects planned for the Reform Utsav. India's first comprehensive National Counter-Terrorism Policy and Strategy, 'PRAHAAR', unveiled by the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) on February 23, 2026, is learnt to be part of Reform Utsav from the ministry side.

‘PRAHAAR’ is predicated on the prevention of terror attacks to protect Indian citizens and interests; responses which are swift and proportionate to the threat posed; aggregating internal capacities for achieving synergy in a whole-of-government approach; human rights and ‘Rule of Law’ based processes for mitigation of threats; attenuating the conditions enabling terrorism, including radicalisation; aligning and shaping the international efforts to counter terrorism; and recovery and resilience through a whole-of-society approach.

Highlighting Citizen-Centric Impact

Officials said the 'Reform Utsav' initiative is aimed at highlighting the government’s unwavering commitment to inclusive growth, empowerment of all sections of society and citizen-centric service delivery.

One of the key highlights of the Reforms Utsav is also the interactive session with beneficiaries representing diverse communities from across the country. Beneficiaries shared their experiences and success stories, highlighting the positive impact of various schemes and initiatives of the Central Ministries in various sectors.