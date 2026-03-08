BJP accused TMC of insulting President Droupadi Murmu, a 'tribal daughter,' after she expressed disappointment over the Santal Conference in West Bengal. TMC's Abhishek Banerjee retorted, stating Bengal will stand strong against the 'establishment'.

BJP Accuses TMC of Insulting President Murmu

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Sunday described President Droupadi Murmu as the "daughter of our tribal community" and alleged that accused the ruling Trinamool Congress party in West Bengal of insulting the President.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

BJP National Spokesperson Pradeep Bhandari further accused the "appeasement party" TMC of shielding the "infiltrators" and showing disdain for the tribal community. "At Mamata Banerjee's behest, the Trinamool Congress government has insulted the Honourable President, making it clear that the Trinamool Congress hates our tribal community and the Constitution of the country. This appeasement party is protecting infiltrators, and the anti-national Congress party is also with it in this agenda. Both parties hate the fact that a daughter of our tribal community has reached the highest office in the country...," Bhandari told ANI.

President Voices Disappointment with Santal Conference

His remarks come after President Droupadi Murmu on Saturday voiced disappointment over the arrangements made for the 9th International Santal Conference, questioning the choice of venue and expressing sadness that many members of the Santal community were unable to attend the event. She also remarked on the absence of West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.

"Today was the International Santal Conference. When I came here after attending it, I realised it would have been better if it had been held here, because the area is so vast. I don't know what went through the administration's mind. They said the place was congested, but I think five lakh people could gather here easily," the President said.

TMC Hits Back at BJP

Trinamool Congress (TMC) National General Secretary and MP Abhishek Banerjee on Sunday said that the people of West Bengal would "stand stronger" against the entire establishment lining up against the state. He said that the entire establishment was against Bengal.

Sharing a post on X, Banerjee wrote, "PEOPLE of WEST BENGAL VS BJP + ECI + ED + IT + CBI + NIA + CAPF + Governor + 20 Union Ministers + 10 CMs + Prime Minister + Respected Rashtrapati Ji + Godi Media. When the entire establishment lines up against Bengal, Bengal stands stronger. Bring it on!"