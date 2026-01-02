Government has warned X over misuse of AI tools like Grok to spread obscene and explicit content. MeitY said X failed to follow Indian IT laws and must submit an Action Taken Report. The ministry stressed warned of strict action on failing compliance

The Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) has written a formal letter to X Corp (formerly Twitter), raising serious concerns over the misuse of artificial intelligence tools such as Grok and other services linked to xAI.

The letter, dated January 2, 2026, was sent to the Chief Compliance Officer of X Corp, India Operations. In it, the ministry said X has failed to meet its legal duties under Indian law to prevent the spread of obscene, nude, indecent, and sexually explicit content on its platform.

MeitY has asked X to submit an Action Taken Report and ensure immediate compliance with existing digital safety laws.

In the letter, MeitY said it has received repeated complaints from parliamentary stakeholders and members of the public. These complaints claim that certain content on X violates Indian laws related to decency and online safety.

The ministry said that the AI service Grok, developed by xAI and integrated into X, is allegedly being misused to create fake accounts and generate obscene images and videos. Some of this content reportedly targets women using vulgar language, derogatory images, and AI-generated prompts.

The government warned that such misuse reflects a serious failure of platform-level safeguards and content moderation systems.

Women and children at risk, says MeitY

MeitY said the spread of such content directly affects the dignity, privacy, and safety of women and children. The letter highlighted concerns about sexual harassment, digital exploitation, and harm caused by AI-generated synthetic content.

The ministry stated that allowing such material to circulate weakens India’s digital safety framework and violates the legal responsibilities of social media intermediaries operating in the country.

Laws and rules cited in the notice

The government said X is required to follow the Information Technology Act, 2000, and the Information Technology (Intermediary Guidelines and Digital Media Ethics Code) Rules, 2021.

The letter clearly states that compliance with these laws is not optional.

MeitY listed several key rules that X must follow, including:

Rule 4(1): Providing information and Action Taken Reports when asked

Rule 4(1)(a): Appointment of a Chief Compliance Officer responsible for legal compliance

Rules 3(1)(b) and 3(1)(d): Preventing and removing unlawful content quickly

Rule 3(1)(i): Assisting law enforcement agencies when required

Rule 3(2): Having systems to handle complaints and grievances

Rule 3(2)(b): Removing prima facie sexual or impersonation content within 24 hours

The ministry also reminded X about an earlier advisory issued on December 29, 2025. That advisory had clearly instructed all intermediaries to review their internal compliance systems, content moderation practices, and user enforcement tools.

MeitY said X had already been warned to ensure strict and continuous compliance with Indian law, especially when AI tools are involved.

Serious legal consequences warned

The government stressed that hosting or sharing obscene or sexually explicit content can lead to punishment under several Indian laws. These include:

Sections 66E, 67, 67A, and 67B of the IT Act

Provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, 2023

The Indecent Representation of Women (Prohibition) Act, 1986

The Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act, 2012

The Young Persons (Harmful Publications) Act, 1956

The letter warned that companies can also face penalties under Section 85 of the IT Act for failing to follow rules.

Focus on AI responsibility

MeitY made it clear that the use of AI does not reduce responsibility. Instead, platforms must take extra care to ensure AI tools are not used to spread harmful or illegal content.

The ministry said AI-generated content that invades privacy or dignity is just as illegal as content created by humans.

X has been asked to respond with a detailed Action Taken Report and take immediate corrective steps. The ministry said further action may follow if compliance gaps are not addressed. The letter marks one of the strongest warnings yet by the Indian government on the misuse of AI in social media spaces.