West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Thursday accused the Centre of neglecting the Gangasagar Mela, alleging that no financial assistance has been provided despite repeated demands and that the iconic pilgrimage has not been accorded the status of a National Fair. Addressing a gathering in Kolkata, the Chief Minister said the Union government had "not given a single penny" for Gangasagar, held annually at the confluence of the Ganga and the Bay of Bengal. She also expressed disappointment over the Centre's refusal to grant it national fair recognition.

'Centre Hasn't Given a Single Penny'

"Despite repeated demands, the Centre has not given a single penny for Gangasagar. It has not given it the title of National Fair," Banerjee said. Issuing an appeal to devotees ahead of the pilgrimage, the Chief Minister urged people to exercise caution and restraint, stressing the importance of maintaining peace and order. "I would like to tell the devotees to be careful and not to rush. Do not give in to any provocation," she said.

Condemns Attempts to Foment Discord

Banerjee also strongly condemned attempts to foment discord in the name of religion, asserting that such actions were aimed not just at her party but at the state as a whole. "They are not just attacking our party. They are attacking the entire Bengal. I condemn those who create division in the name of religion," she added.

State Reviews Preparations for Annual Fair

Earlier on Tuesday, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee took stock of the preparations for the annual Gangasagar Mela and assured that the state administration has put in place extensive arrangements to ensure the safety, comfort and smooth movement of pilgrims attending the religious fair. The Chief Minister said that the District Magistrate and the Gangasagar administration have made all necessary arrangements for the stay.

Extending her greetings to devotees and visitors, she underlined the importance of coordinated efforts to maintain order and hospitality during the event. Addressing the media persons, Chief Minister Banerjee said, "If required, you can stay on from today itself. The District Magistrate and the Gangasagar administration have made all arrangements for your stay. I extend my greetings to all the brothers, sisters and friends of Gangasagar. Many visitors will come to the fair. Please ensure that while your business and trade continue smoothly, visitors also leave with a sense of appreciation, and that there are no lapses of any kind."

"Adequate arrangements have been made for hospitals, beds, doctors and ambulances for Gangasagar. Sufficient bus services have also been arranged. Travel can be undertaken with a single ticket, and an insurance cover of Rs 5 lakh has been arranged for everyone attending the fair. At Gangasagar, we have also abolished the pilgrim tax that was in place during the CPI(M) regime. There is another programme at Outram Ghat tomorrow; we will meet there," she added. (ANI)