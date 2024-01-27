Kerala Governor Arif Mohammad Khan stages sit-in protest after SFI activists wave black flags at him (WATCH)

Expressing his frustration, the governor criticized the police for not taking action against the SFI workers. Refusing to retreat, he took a seat on the roadside near a tea stall, insisting that the police arrest the activists from the SFI.

Kerala Governor Arif Mohammad Khan on Saturday (January 27) found himself staging a protest on the roadside at Nilamel near Kollam. The reason for this unusual demonstration was a display of black flags by members of the Students' Federation of India (SFI). The governor, perturbed by this act, promptly lodged a complaint with the union home secretary.

As the situation unfolded, police officers rushed to the scene, attempting to persuade Governor Khan to discontinue his protest. The incident occurred while the governor was en route to a college in Nilamel to attend a function.

The SFI workers had shown black flags at his car, prompting him to halt the vehicle and address the situation.

Expressing his frustration, the governor criticized the police for not taking action against the SFI workers. Refusing to retreat, he took a seat on the roadside near a tea stall, insisting that the police arrest the activists from the SFI.

Asserting his stance, the governor declared that he would not move until the arrests were made.

In a direct confrontation with the police, Governor Khan questioned their commitment to maintaining law and order. He accused them of providing protection to the SFI workers and demanded that they take immediate action.

The governor's resolve was unwavering, stating that he would remain in his position until all the individuals involved were taken into custody.

Despite the police's claim that 12 SFI workers had already been apprehended, Governor Arif Mohammad Khan remained adamant, insisting that more individuals were involved. He reiterated his stance, stating that he would not leave the protest site until all those responsible were arrested.