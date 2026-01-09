Union Minister Giriraj Singh announced the Centre's goal to create 7 crore jobs in the textile sector by 2030-31. Speaking at a conference in Guwahati, he highlighted plans to boost exports and promote new-age fibres for industry growth.

Centre's Ambitious Roadmap for Textiles

Union Minister of Textiles Giriraj Singh on Thursday outlined the Centre's ambitious roadmap for the textile sector, stating that the government aims to generate seven crore jobs by 2030-31 while boosting exports and promoting new-age fibres, as the two-day National Textiles Ministers' Conference 2026 began in Guwahati.

Addressing the conference, Singh said the deliberations would focus on exports, innovation and future-ready fibres. "In two days of deliberations, we will discuss exports and new-age fibre. Our aim is to provide seven crore jobs by 2030-31," he said, while thanking Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma for what he described as rapid development initiatives in the state.

Political Remarks and Attendance Concerns

The Union Minister also made pointed remarks at certain Chief Ministers. While praising the Assam government's actions against "illegal infiltration," he criticised West Bengal CM for the same. "He is speeding up development in the state and also removing Bangladeshi infiltrators from Assam. If West Bengal CM were like Assam CM, then West Bengal would not become Bangladesh," Singh said.

Commenting on attendance at the conference, Singh expressed disappointment over the absence of textile ministers from non-NDA-ruled states. "I had written to all ministers of all states. If any minister did not attend, then it is unfortunate. Only ministers of NDA states have come. I don't know why the textile ministers of non-NDA states did not come," he said.

Conference Aims and Focus Areas

Held under the theme "India's Textiles: Weaving Growth, Heritage and Innovation," the conference aims to accelerate the holistic development of India's textile industry through coordinated Centre-State efforts. Discussions will span traditional handlooms and handicrafts to modern textiles, ready-made garments, technical textiles and export expansion.

Key Initiatives and North-East Focus

Key sessions will focus on infrastructure and investment, raw materials and fibres, technical and new-age textiles, sustainability, and integrated value-chain development. Special emphasis is being placed on flagship initiatives such as the PM Mega Integrated Textile Regions and Apparel (PM MITRA) Parks, environmental compliance, innovation and skill development.

Union Minister of State for Textiles Pabitra Margherita, along with senior officials from States and Union Territories, is attending the conference, which also features an exhibition and pavilion showcasing India's textile heritage and innovation. A dedicated conclave on strengthening the textiles sector of the North-Eastern Region will be held on January 8, focusing on silk varieties such as Eri, Muga and Mulberry, women-led enterprises, branding and market access.

Handloom and Handicraft Exhibition Inaugurated

Union Minister Giriraj Singh and Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav also inaugurated the Handloom and Handicraft Exhibition, calling it a vibrant reflection of India's rich artistic traditions and craftsmanship. (ANI)