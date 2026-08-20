The Centre notified the appointment of nine advocates as Additional Judges of the Punjab and Haryana High Court. The appointments, announced by Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal, were made by the President after consulting the Chief Justice of India.

The Central Government on Thursday notified the appointment of nine advocates as Additional Judges of the Punjab and Haryana High Court. The nine advocates appointed as Additional Judges are Monica Chhibber Sharma, Harmeet Singh Deol, Pravindra Singh Chauhan, Rajesh Gaur, Puja Chopra, Sunish Bindlish, Minderjeet Yadav, Divya Sharma and Ravinder Malik.

Union Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal announced the appointments through a post on X. The attached post said the appointments were made by the President under the Constitution after consultation with the Chief Justice of India. In his post on X, Meghwal announced, "In exercise of the power conferred by the Constitution of India, after consultation with the Chief Justice of India, the President is pleased to appoint the following Advocates as Additional Judges in the Punjab and Haryana High Court: Monica Chhibber Sharma. Harmeet Singh Deol, Pravindra Singh Chauhan, Rajesh Gaur, Puja Chopra, Sunish Bindlish, Minderjeet Yadav, Divya Sharma, Ravinder Malik." In exercise of the power conferred by the Constitution of India, after consultation with Chief Justice of India, the President is pleased to appoint the following Advocates as Additional Judges in the Punjab and Haryana High Court: pic.twitter.com/lDq5TDcNQU — Arjun Ram Meghwal (@arjunrammeghwal) August 20, 2026

From Collegium Recommendation to Final Appointments

The notification comes after the Supreme Court Collegium, on May 4, recommended ten advocates for elevation as judges of the Punjab and Haryana High Court. However, advocate Navdeep Singh, whose name was included in the Collegium's recommendation, does not figure in the appointment notification issued on Thursday.

Background of New Appointees

Among those appointed, Pravindra Singh Chauhan is the Advocate General of Haryana. Rajesh Gaur and Minderjeet Yadav are Additional Advocate Generals for Haryana, while Harmeet Singh Deol is an Additional Advocate General of Punjab.

The Law Minister's post on X stated that the President had appointed the advocates as Additional Judges of the Punjab and Haryana High Court after consultation with the Chief Justice of India.

The appointments will add nine new judges to the High Court, while the reason for Navdeep Singh's name not being included in the notification has not been stated in the post or the appointment announcement. (ANI)