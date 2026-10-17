Congress' Jairam Ramesh alleged that the BJP government's amendment to the Census Rules is a 'Rozgar Guarantee Yojana' for RSS/BJP workers. He claimed this move will contaminate and 'doctor' the data for the upcoming 2027 Census exercise.

Congress leader Jairam Ramesh on Saturday targeted the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) over 1990 Census Rules amendments, declaring that the expansion of eligible enumerators for the 2027 census would allegedly provide employment to thousands of RSS and BJP workers.

Ramesh Alleges 'Rozgar Guarantee Yojana' for RSS/BJP Workers

"It is clear this is a Rozgar Guarantee Yojana for thousands of RSS/BJP workers," said Ramesh. In a post on X, the Congress leader alleged that these amendments were made following the recent RSS meeting, which was held from July 10 to July 12 in Belgaum.

Links Changes to RSS Meeting and Committee

Ramesh claimed that the High-Level Committee on Demographic Changes had invited public inputs from Indian and foreign organisations regarding demographic shifts in the country, declaring that the only high-level aspect of the panel was the affiliation of its members to the RSS ecosystem. "The Modi Govt has now expanded the list of eligible enumerators for Census 2027. There is much mischief behind it. During July 10-12, 2026, the RSS held a big training camp in Belgaum for its cadres on the single-point agenda of Census 2027. The High-Level Committee on Demographic Changes set up by the Union Home Ministry on May 26, 2026 has just asked for inputs from the public, including Indian and foreign organisations, on demographic changes in the country. The only thing high level of this committee is the affiliation of its members to the RSS ecosystem. So we know where these inputs will come from," said Ramesh.

Fears of 'Doctored' and 'Contaminated' Census Data

He further alleged that the amendment would contaminate the 2027 Census, asserting that, much like SIR, the Census exercise would also likely be doctored. "This will most certainly further contaminate an already subverted Census. Another institution is being destroyed. Like SIR, the Census will also be dangerously doctored. There are no limits to the diabolical designs of the PM-HM duo," added Ramesh.

Government Amends Census Rules, 1990

The Congress leader's remarks came after the Central government, on October 16, amended the Census Rules, 1990, expanding the categories of people eligible to perform duties as enumerators to include teachers from government and private educational institutions, government officials and clerks, among others.

As per the notification, teachers from educational institutions run by the government, local authorities, aided or unaided private bodies, societies or trusts can perform duties as enumerators.

The amended rules also include clerks and other officials of the Central government, state governments, local authorities and establishments. These establishments include public sector undertakings, statutory bodies, banks, companies, institutions, societies and trusts.

The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) notified the new Census (Amendment) Rules, 2026, under the powers conferred by Section 18(1) of the Census Act, 1948.

Additionally, the rules allow state governments and Union Territory administrations to consider any other suitable person for appointment as an enumerator.

The principal Census Rules were originally published in the Gazette of India on December 31, 1990, and have subsequently been amended through notifications issued in 1994, 2009, 2018 and 2022. (ANI)

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