Census 2027 in Ladakh will ensure an accurate count of every resident under the 'as is, where is' principle, with the army counted separately. It will be India's first digital census, offering a self-enumeration option for citizens.

Roadmap for Census 2027 in Ladakh

The Director of Census Operations (DCO) for Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh, Amit Sharma, outlined the roadmap for Census 2027 in Ladakh, emphasising that every resident of the Union Territory will be accurately documented, while the army will be counted separately. Speaking to the media on Friday, Sharma highlighted the "as is, where is" principle, under which residents are counted at their current location. "The 'as is, where is' concept works in this; the people who are found at a place are counted there... our Ladakh people are an integral part of India. This Ladakh population counts. I want to tell you that the army is here in large numbers. Regarding the army, our charge officer is separate; the count of the army is different and comes in separate figures. The things that happened last time, we will not repeat this time... The accurate count of our Ladakh people will come..." he said.

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Census 2027: A Digital-First Approach

Census 2027 will be India's 16th census and the eighth since Independence. For the first time, citizens will have the option of self-enumeration through a digital platform. The census will be conducted in two phases. Phase I, the House Listing and Housing Census (HLO), will take place between April and September 2026. It includes a 30-day period of house-to-house listing and a 15-day self-enumeration option, during which information on housing conditions, household amenities, and assets will be collected. Phase II, the Population Enumeration (PE), will be conducted in February 2027, with non-synchronous areas such as Ladakh, Jammu and Kashmir, Uttarakhand, and Himachal Pradesh scheduled for September 2027. This phase will collect demographic, socio-economic, educational, migration, and fertility data, along with caste enumeration, as per CCPA guidelines.

CJI Sets an Example with Self-Enumeration

Meanwhile, Chief Justice of India (CJI) Justice Surya Kant completed his household's self-enumeration for Phase I on Friday, setting an example for citizens. Through the official Self-Enumeration Portal, he recorded household details, marking a milestone in India's first-ever digital census.

On X, Census India 2027 wrote, "The Hon'ble Chief Justice of India has successfully completed self-enumeration for Phase-I of Census 2027, i.e. Houselisting and Housing Census at his residence today. Setting an inspiring example of civic duty, the Hon'ble CJI recorded his household details through the secure Self-Enumeration Portal. This marks a significant milestone in India's first-ever digital census, which empowers citizens with a convenient and transparent data collection process. We express our sincere gratitude to the Hon'ble CJI for his active participation and support in this monumental national exercise. We strongly urge everyone to likewise self-enumerate through https://se.census.gov.in and contribute to building a stronger, data-empowered Viksit Bharat."

Key Dates and Details

It is India's 16th Census and eighth after Independence. For the first time, the option of self-enumeration will also be available. The reference date for Census 2027 is 00:00 hours of March 1, 2027, while for UT of Ladakh and snow-bound non-synchronous areas of Jammu and Kashmir, as well as the states of Uttarakhand and Himachal Pradesh, it is 00:00 hours of October 1, 2026. (ANI)