CDS General NS Raja Subramani urged for self-reliant space and algorithmic capabilities to boost India's future military preparedness, emphasizing indigenous manufacturing, AI integration, and the need for resilient, contested-ready satellite systems.

CDS General NS Raja Subramani Advocates for Space Self-Reliance

Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) General NS Raja Subramani on Monday highlighted the importance of developing self-reliant space capabilities for India's preparedness for future warfare, citing the disruption of Starlink services during the Ukraine conflict as an example of how dependence on external satellite communication systems could affect military operations.

Addressing the ANI National Security Summit 3.0 in Delhi, General Raja Subramani said space had already become a key enabler of modern warfare and stressed the need for India to strengthen its capabilities in satellite-based intelligence, surveillance, reconnaissance, communication and precision navigation.

Key Pillars of Future Preparedness

Moving beyond space capabilities, the CDS outlined five key areas that India needs to focus on to strengthen its self-reliance and preparedness for future wars: space, algorithmic and data warfare, defence manufacturing, modernisation of legacy systems and development of human talent.

On the growing role of artificial intelligence in warfare, he said data, computing power, energy and access to adequate talent would be critical enablers. Emphasising the need to strengthen domestic defence manufacturing, General Raja Subramani said achieving self-reliance would require India to develop capabilities to manufacture critical components rather than merely assembling or producing complete systems.

Call for Collaboration

Outlining the expectations of the defence forces from domestic industries, academia, startups and technology companies, the CDS called for closer collaboration to develop operationally effective solutions. He urged industries to deploy engineers in forward areas to understand operational requirements and improve equipment through field-based feedback.