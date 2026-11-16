CDS General NS Raja Subramani praised Operation Sindoor for demonstrating India's indigenous defence capabilities and joint planning. At the ANI National Security Summit, he outlined five key determinants essential for success in modern warfare.

CDS General Subramani Hails Op Sindoor at National Security Summit

Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) General NS Raja Subramani on Monday noted that Operation Sindoor portrayed India's indigenous capabilities, joint planning and multi-domain integration. Addressing a session titled 'Preparing India's Armed Forces & Future Wars' at the ANI National Security Summit 3.0 in New Delhi, CDS Subramani highlighted mass production, depth, space, speed of adaptation and expanding battle space as five key determinants in modern warfare. He said, "We have done many things right with our operation and integration. Op Sindoor proved that we had the capabilities to fight India's war with India's weapons. It was a good example of joint planning and multi-domain integration. Our indigenous air defence systems like Akash succeeded in deterring Pakistani aerial attacks. Op Sindoor also showed a good example of coordination between the three services."

India launched Operation Sindoor on May 7, 2025, eliminating over 100 terrorists and nine major terror launchpads in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir (PoJK). It came as a response to the Pahalgam terror attack, which claimed 26 lives. Highlighting the importance of mass production, the CDS said, "Five key determinants, if I look at these wars. Firstly, Mass. It is not enough to have sophisticated weapons; they have to be combined with cheap, mass-produced drones and equipment. But these will also be countered by the enemy, so the importance of rapidly adapting, having your engineers deployed on the field and coming up with innovative solutions for whatever the enemy can throw at you is important."

General Subramani added that no country should think a war will be "short and swift" in today's time and should have manufacturing capabilities with resilient supply chains. "Depth. No country should think that they will go to war and it will be short and swift. That thing has now been thrown out of the window. You can decide for yourself; you cannot decide for the enemy. Therefore, the importance of industrial depth, the speed of production and capability of manufacture, to have resilient supply chains and Atmanirbharta is increasingly important," he said.

Taking examples from the Russia-Ukraine war and the Iran-US war, he asserted the importance of space. He said, "The importance of space has been aptly demonstrated in the Ukraine-Russia war and even in the US-Iran war because of the ability to have information from space. Using AI, the United States was able to strike many of Iran's targets with precision. We can now see, with the Chinese help, through satellites, that Iranians have been able to target the US bases."

"Speed of adaptation and speed of learning are equally important. The side which has access to technology is not necessarily the side which is going to win. The side which will win will have the capability to adapt, absorb their technology and rapidly use it for battle-winning success. Fifth point is about expanding battle space. We plan and sustain war on an industrial scale with the entire national capability," the CDS added.

In his address, CDS Gen Subramani also noted that the "world is becoming more and more disruptive". In the age of social media and AI, he said that even weaker actors also possess capabilities amid the asymmetry in terms of technology. "The capabilities and alignments that we took for granted are no longer there. We are in an increasingly hyper-connected world through either network, social media. These bring with them opportunities. At the same time, they bring with them vulnerabilities. Asymmetry in terms of technology being possessed by even weaker actors and the gap between those who possess sophisticated technological means as a nation-state and non-state actors is increasingly decreasing," he said.