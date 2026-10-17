A leopard snatched a dog from outside an ashram in Gujarat's Junagadh while people sat metres away. The incident was captured on CCTV.

A leopard snatched a dog from outside an ashram in Gujarat's Junagadh while people sat just metres away, seemingly unaware of the danger unfolding beside them. The startling moment was captured on CCTV at Prernadham Ashram, located near the Girnar forest.

The footage showed the leopard approaching the office near the ashram's entrance, where the dog had wandered close to the door. Without warning, the animal lunged forward, grabbed the dog by the neck, and swiftly carried it away towards the forest.

What makes the incident particularly alarming is how close people were to the attack. Three people were sitting on a nearby bench, engrossed in their mobile phones, while others in the vicinity were busy talking. The leopard appeared and disappeared so quickly that nobody seemed to have time to react.

According to Rajbhai, one of the ashram's caretakers, the incident took place around 7:30 PM the previous evening. Those present initially did not realise what had happened. It was only after the CCTV footage was reviewed that the leopard's sudden attack became clear.

Prernadham Ashram lies close to the Girnar forest, where lions and leopards are spotted from time to time, particularly during late-night and early-morning hours.

However, the leopard's appearance during the early evening, while people were still sitting nearby, has left those living at the ashram on edge. The incident has raised concerns about wildlife movement near residential and religious sites in the area.