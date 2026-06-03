CBSE clarified that students don't need accounts in SBI, Canara Bank, Bank of Baroda, or Indian Bank for re-evaluation payments, refuting claims. The board confirmed UPI, net banking, and all cards can be used via available payment gateways.

Amid reports that students were facing difficulties making payments on the Verification and Re-evaluation portal without accounts in State Bank of India (SBI), Canara Bank, Bank of Baroda, or Indian Bank, the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on Wednesday clarified that students are not required to hold accounts in these banks to complete the payment process.

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CBSE Issues Clarification

In a post on X, CBSE said candidates can use multiple online payment options, including UPI, net banking, credit cards, and debit cards through the designated payment gateways available on the portal. "Payment gateways of SBI, Canara Bank, Bank of Baroda and Indian Bank are available on the Verification and Re-evaluation portal. Students need not have an account with these banks to complete payment but can use any of these payment gateways to make payments. Candidates may use the available online payment options - UPI, Net banking, Credit card / Debit card, through the designated gateways," CBSE said.

The board further stated that as of 9:30 am on Wednesday, nearly 40,000 students had completed the application process through the facility without facing any issues. "As of 9:30 am today, nearly 40,000 students have availed this facility and completed the application process successfully without any issues. Please rely on official CBSE communications for correct information," CBSE said.

Atishi Alleges Mismanagement

The clarification came after Delhi Leader of Opposition Atishi alleged that students could make payments for re-evaluation applications only through accounts in SBI, Canara Bank, Bank of Baroda, or Indian Bank. In a post on X, Atishi criticised the Centre and Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan over the issue. "Another day... Another achievement by Dharmendra Pradhan. After late start to CBSE reevaluation portal, students now find that payment can ONLY be made via SBI, Canara Bank, Bank of Baroda or Indian Bank. So if a student or their parents don't have an account in these banks, they can't apply for reevaluation! Mismanagement taken to new heights by the PM and his Cabinet," Atishi wrote.

The development comes amidst the ongoing controversy related to irregularities in evaluation of CBSE Class 12th answer sheets and technical glitches on CBSE's payment portal. (ANI)