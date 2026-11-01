The CBI has successfully extradited Mahadev App promoter Sourabh Chandrakar from Oman. He will now face trial in India for his role in running one of the country's largest illegal online betting syndicates from outside the nation.

CBI Secures Extradition of Mahadev App Promoter

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), in coordination with other Central Agencies, has successfully secured the extradition of Sourabh Chandrakar, the promoter of the Mahadev App illegal betting syndicate, from Oman. A CBI team specially deputed to Oman has escorted him back to India. He will now be produced before the CBI Special Court in Raipur. He is wanted in two CBI cases in which chargesheets have already been filed and an ED case in which a prosecution complaint has been filed. The extradition marks a significant milestone in India's sustained efforts to bring back fugitives who operate transnational criminal enterprises against Indian citizens from abroad, and to make them face the due process of Indian law.

Investigation into the Mahadev Online Book

Operations and Financial Irregularities

The CBI took up the investigation of the Mahadev Online Book cases at the request of the Government of Chhattisgarh. Investigation revealed that the Mahadev Online Book was one of the largest illegal online betting syndicates in the country, run from outside India. It offered illegal betting on cricket, football, card games and other events through a network of franchised "panels" and "branches" spread across India, which enrolled users and collected stakes from them. The proceeds of the illegal betting were routed through a large number of mule bank accounts, layered through multiple transactions and moved abroad through hawala channels. Investigation further revealed that part of the proceeds were used to pay protection money to public servants so that the syndicate could operate without hindrance.

Legal Action and Extradition Process

The CBI has filed the chargesheets under the Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988 and provisions of the Indian Penal Code relating to criminal conspiracy, cheating and forgery, and the Chhattisgarh Gambling (Prohibition) Act. Sourabh Chandrakar is among the key accused named in these chargesheets. ED has attached several properties in India and abroad. Based on the Red Corner Notice issued against Chandrakar, he was located and detained by the Royal Oman Police. CBI and ED have immediately sent formal Extradition Proposals to Oman, along with all the evidence gathered against the accused. The extradition request was pursued in close coordination with the agencies of the Government of India and the Interpol National Central Bureau, and with the support of the competent authorities of Oman. Upon his extradition being granted, a CBI team travelled to Muscat and escorted him back to India.

The CBI acknowledges with gratitude the cooperation extended by the Government of the Sultanate of Oman and the Royal Oman Police, which reflects the close and friendly relations between the two countries and their shared resolve to combat transnational organised crime. The accused will be medically examined and taken to Raipur after obtaining a Transit Remand. He will be produced before the CBI Special Judge, Raipur on Monday.