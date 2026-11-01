YSRCP leaders protested in Vijayawada, alleging booth rigging and voter intimidation during municipal polls. The party has demanded immediate repolling and a thorough investigation into discrepancies regarding voter records in Pulivendula.

YSRCP Stages Protest Over Municipal Election Irregularities

Vijayawada (Andhra Pradesh) [India], November 1 (ANI): YSRCP leaders on Sunday staged a protest outside the State Election Commission office, declaring November 1 a “dark day for democracy” and demanding repolling wherever municipal polling was disrupted by booth occupation, attacks and rigging. MLCs Lella Appireddy, Kalpalatha Reddy, Murugudu Hanumantha Rao and Ruhulla, along with senior party leaders, submitted a representation to the State Election Commissioner. They alleged that TDP coalition workers occupied polling stations, expelled YSRCP agents, attacked candidates, workers and women, and obstructed voters. They further alleged that repeated complaints to the SEC had produced no action. The leaders questioned why CCTV cameras and webcasting facilities were available in only about 6,000-7,000 of the 12,724 polling stations, despite court directions. "Incidents were reported in Pulivendula, Kadapa, Madanapalle, Chittoor, Chimakurthy, Macherla and Chilakaluripet," they alleged. The YSRCP leaders demanded cancellation of polling in the affected areas, immediate repolling, protection of voting rights and accountability from the SEC, police and election machinery. They said the party would continue its political and legal fight against the alleged electoral irregularities.

Allegations of Voter Discrepancy in Pulivendula

Earlier in the day, the YSRCP alleged a discrepancy in the polling figures for Pulivendula, questioning how 681 votes were recorded under the ‘Others’ category when the official voter list reportedly had only 14 voters in that category. In a post on X, sharing a report of the Andhra Pradesh State Election Commission, the YSRCP claimed that the official figures showed 681 votes under the ‘Others’ category out of a total of 54,532 votes, while the corresponding voter list reportedly contained only 14 voters. “How can 14 voters cast 681 votes?” the party asked, demanding an immediate explanation from election officials and a comprehensive scrutiny of the polling data. The allegation comes amid the YSRCP's complaints of irregularities during municipal polling in Pulivendula.

Jagan Mohan Reddy Challenges Election Process

YSRCP president and former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy also met the Returning Officer (RO) in Pulivendula and submitted a representation alleging irregularities during the polling process. Jagan alleged that around 70 YSRCP polling agents were not allowed to enter polling booths and demanded immediate intervention by the Returning Officer to ensure a fair polling process. Jagan alleged that TDP workers dragged YSRCP agents out of polling stations, while police personnel supported the ruling party. He further claimed that TDP workers occupied polling booths from 4 am and intimidated voters. (ANI)