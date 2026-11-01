Andhra Pradesh CM Chandrababu Naidu cancelled his Delhi visit to supervise preparations as a severe cyclonic storm approaches the Bapatla coast, expected to bring heavy rainfall and strong winds to the region between November 2 and 4.

CM Naidu Cancels Delhi Visit Over Cyclone Alert

With another cyclone threat looming over Andhra Pradesh, Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu on Sunday cancelled his scheduled visit to Delhi on Monday and directed officials to remain fully prepared to deal with its impact. The Chief Minister conducted a review meeting on cyclone preparedness and the relief and restoration operations following Cyclone Arnab.

Forecast and Impact Assessment

Officials informed the Chief Minister that the prevailing depression was likely to intensify into a deep depression and subsequently develop into a cyclone. It is expected to intensify into a severe cyclonic storm over the west-central Bay of Bengal by November 2 and may cross the coast near Bapatla on the morning of November 3. Winds with speeds of 100-110 kmph are likely at the time of landfall, officials said.

Rainfall and Potential Damage

Due to the cyclone, moderate to heavy rainfall, with isolated instances of extremely heavy rainfall, is expected in the South Coastal and Central Coastal districts on November 2. Heavy to extremely heavy rainfall is likely in several areas on November 3 and 4. Officials identified 20 mandals likely to receive extremely heavy rainfall, including nine in Eluru district, five in Krishna district, five in NTR district and one in Bapatla district, the release stated.

Government Precautionary Measures

When officials stated that strong winds accompanying the cyclone could damage a large number of electric poles across 12 districts, the Chief Minister directed them to make advance arrangements for the required manpower and equipment to deal with such eventualities. The Chief Minister also directed officials to issue a bulletin on the cyclone situation once every four hours. He instructed telecom network operators to take precautionary measures in advance to prevent disruptions to mobile connectivity.

Meanwhile, officials briefed the Chief Minister on the damage caused by Cyclone Arnab and the progress of ongoing relief and restoration operations. The Chief Minister sought details on the restoration of electricity supply in the cyclone-affected areas. Officials informed him that power supply would be restored in all areas by Sunday night.