The CBI, coordinating with MEA, MHA, and Delhi Police, has extradited 'Red Notice' subject Prabhdeep Singh from Azerbaijan. He was wanted as the main organiser in a narcotics case registered under the NDPS Act by Delhi's Special Cell.

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), in coordination with the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA), and Delhi Police, has successfully secured the extradition of 'Red Notice' subject Prabhdeep Singh from Azerbaijan to India, the probe agency said in a statement on Wednesday.

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Details of the Narcotics Case

According to CBI, Prabhdeep Singh was wanted in connection with a case registered at the Special Cell Police Station, New Delhi, under various sections of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, 1958. In the said case, a substantial quantity of narcotic substance was recovered, and several co-accused persons were arrested. The subject was the main organiser of this narcotics racket.

The Extradition Process

At the request of the Delhi Police, CBI got a Red Notice published against the subject through INTERPOL channels. After the subject was geo-located and arrested by the Azerbaijan authorities, an extradition request was sent to them. Following due legal process, the subject was successfully extradited to India.

A three-member Escort Team of Delhi Police visited Baku, Azerbaijan, to bring back the subject Prabhdeep Singh. The team, along with Prabhdeep Singh, arrived at Delhi on May 13, CBI said.