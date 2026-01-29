The CBI, with NCB-Kuala Lumpur, deported three culprits to Malaysia for organised crime offences. The suspects were denied entry at Mumbai airport and sent back via INTERPOL, underscoring strong India-Malaysia law enforcement cooperation.

India Deports Three Malaysian Fugitives in Coordinated Operation

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), in close coordination with NCB-Kuala Lumpur, successfully facilitated the deportation of three culprits from India to Malaysia on Tuesday. The culprits were sent back to Malaysia through established INTERPOL cooperation mechanisms.

According to the CBI, the three suspects identified as Sridharan Subramaniam, Pratifkumar Selvaraj, and Navindren Raj Cumarason were sought by Malaysian authorities for offences related to organised crime. These individuals intended to commit serious offences to obtain material benefit, power, or influence.

The CBI mentioned that these suspects were denied entry by immigration authorities at Mumbai International Airport upon their arrival from the United Kingdom. Following the denial, NCB-Kuala Lumpur formally requested the assistance of NCB-New Delhi to facilitate their deportation to Malaysia for further legal proceedings.

In response to this request, an escort team from the Royal Malaysia Police arrived in Mumbai on January 25. Through close cooperation and support from NCB-New Delhi and other relevant Indian authorities, the Malaysian team successfully returned the suspects to Malaysia in a smooth, highly coordinated operation.

According to the CBI, this successful mission underscores robust bilateral law enforcement cooperation between India and Malaysia. It further underscores the vital role of INTERPOL channels in tackling transnational organised crime and ensuring that international fugitives cannot evade justice.

CBI Officers Awarded President's Medals for Service

Earlier, a total of 31 officers of the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) were awarded the prestigious President's Police Medal for Distinguished Service and Police Medal for Meritorious Service on the occasion of the 77th Republic Day.

Six CBI officers, namely, Chandrasekar Venupillai, Head of Zone (Delhi Zone), Amit Srivastava, Superintendent of Police (SP Admin), Mukesh Sharma, Additional Superintendent of Police, Pramod Kumar Yati, Sub Inspector, Chaman Lal, Assistant Sub Inspector, and Ramu Golla, Head Constable, have been awarded with President's Police Medals for Distinguished Service. (ANI)