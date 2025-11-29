The CBI Court in Ahmedabad sentenced an ex-Oriental Insurance official to 3 years RI in a 2012 bribery case. In a separate operation, the CBI arrested an ITAT accountant member in Jaipur, seizing over ₹1.30 crore in an organised syndicate case.

Oriental Insurance Official Convicted in Bribery Case

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) Court, Ahmedabad, on Saturday, has convicted and sentenced the accused Mahendra A Loonker, the then Sr. DM, Oriental Insurance Co. Ltd., Rajkot, to 3 Years Rigorous Imprisonment (RI) with a fine of Rs. One Lakh in a bribery case, the release said.

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) registered the instant case on July 11, 2012, against the accused person on allegations that the accused Loonker had demanded and accepted an illegal gratification of Rs. 15,000 from the complainant, a Partner of a private company, in order to pass the Accident Insurance Claim filed by him regarding the accident and injury of his employee.

The accused was arrested on July 11, 2012, and searches were conducted at his residence and office premises.

Upon completion of the investigation, a charge sheet was filed on December 3, 2012, against the accused for demanding and accepting illegal gratification and for criminal misconduct committed by the accused public servant. The Court, after trial, convicted and sentenced the accused accordingly.

ITAT Member Arrested in Organised Syndicate Probe

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) had arrested an accountant member of the Income Tax Appellate Tribunal (ITAT), Jaipur, in connection with an investigation into an organised network allegedly involved in settling pending appeals at the ITAT bench.

On November 26, during searches conducted at his residence in Jaipur, cash of ₹20 lakh, along with incriminating documents, was seized.

Following the arrest, he was produced before the court on 27 November 2025, which granted police remand until 1 December 2025. In continuation of the operation over the past three days, the CBI has seized more than ₹1.30 crore in cash, along with transaction records, property documents, and other incriminating materials pointing to the existence of an organised syndicate. (ANI)