The CBI has arrested four individuals, including a CGST inspector, for running a pan-India banking recruitment racket. The syndicate allegedly impersonated candidates during written exams and interviews in Delhi, Bihar, Haryana, and West Bengal.

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has busted a pan-India banking recruitment racket involving impersonation and cheating across Delhi, Bihar, Haryana and West Bengal, arresting four key operatives, including a Central Goods and Services Tax (CGST) inspector, the agency said. The accused allegedly impersonated candidates at multiple stages of the selection process, including written examinations and interviews, undermining the integrity of public examinations and depriving genuine aspirants of their rightful opportunities.

Investigation Launched on IBPS Complaint

According to a CBI release, the case was registered on a complaint filed by the Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS). The CBI Special Task Branch, Mumbai, subsequently conducted coordinated raids across multiple states and arrested four individuals in connection with the racket. The agency described the arrests as a major breakthrough in unmasking a habitual impersonation syndicate operating across several states, as per the release.

The CBI said its investigation into the case is ongoing, with efforts underway to identify and establish the role of other individuals involved in the racket. Further investigation is still underway. (ANI)