The CBI arrested three people, including two middlemen and an associate, in a Rs 20 lakh bribery case. They allegedly demanded the bribe on behalf of Punjab Vigilance Bureau officials to secure the closure of a complaint against a state tax officer.

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Tuesday arrested three accused persons, including two private middlemen and one associate, in a Rs 20 Lakh bribery case involving demand and acceptance of illegal gratification allegedly on behalf of officials posted in the Punjab Vigilance Bureau. The case has been registered by the CBI on the basis of a complaint filed by a Punjab State Tax Officer.

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The CBI Court has remanded Raghav Goyal and his father, Vikas Goyal (alias Vicky Goyal), to three days' custody. Ankit Badhwa has been sent to judicial custody.

The Complaint and Allegations

As per the release, "The complainant alleged that the accused Vicky Goyal and his son Raghav Goyal demanded illegal gratification of Rs 20 Lakh for securing the closure of a complaint pending against him in the office of the DG (Vigilance), Punjab." Further, it was alleged that both the accused were acting as intermediaries for senior Vigilance officials, including the Reader to DGP Vigilance, Punjab and were using their influence to assure the complainant that his matter could be settled. O P Rana, the reader to DG Vigilance, assured him of the closure of the complaint once illegal gratification is paid.

CBI Lays Trap After Negotiation

During verification, allegations regarding the demand for a bribe were prima facie substantiated. The accused negotiated/ reduced the demand from Rs 20 lakh to Rs 13 lakh along with one mobile phone for O P Rana, reader to DG, Vigilance. During trap proceedings conducted on May 11 at Chandigarh, the accused Ankit Wadhwa, associate of the accused persons, was apprehended while accepting a bribe amount of Rs.13 lakh and the mobile phone from the complainant on behalf of the accused persons. The bribe amount and the mobile phone were recovered during the trap proceedings.

Dramatic Chase and Apprehension

"During the operation, accused Raghav Goyal, Vicky Goyal, and a public servant, reader to DG Vigilance, O P Rana, ran away after being alerted by the gunmen, who were present near the spot for surveillance. After a chase, the accused, namely Raghav Goyal, Vicky Goyal and two gunmen, were apprehended by the CBI team near Ambala at the Punjab-Haryana border," the release said.

Investigation and Further Developments

However, the accused O.P Rana, reader to DGP Vigilance, is still absconding, and efforts are being made to arrest him. Investigation conducted so far, prima facie, reveals active involvement of accused O.P. Rana, Reader to DGP Vigilance, Punjab, in the conspiracy.

Searches and Recoveries

Searches were conducted at the residential premises of accused Raghav Goyal and Vicky Goyal at Malout and accused O P Rana at Chandigarh, leading to the recovery of Rs. 9 Lakh cash and incriminating documents.

Wider Conspiracy Under Scrutiny

Investigation further revealed the exchange of sensitive information relating to pending vigilance matters between the accused O P Rana and the private accused persons. The wider conspiracy, including a possible illegal gratification nexus and the role of other persons, is under investigation.

The accused private persons were given police guns officially. The role and attachment of Punjab Police gunmen carrying AK-47 rifles with the private accused persons is also being examined.

The accused will be produced before the designated court at Chandigarh. Further investigation is continuing.