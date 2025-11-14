The CBI arrested Singapore resident Rajesh Bothra in New Delhi in a Rs 31.60 crore PNB fraud case. He allegedly used forged documents to help a company siphon funds from the bank and was wanted in several other economic offence cases.

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has arrested the accused Rajesh Bothra, a resident of Singapore on November 13 in connection with a bank fraud case of Rs 31.60 crore, based on inputs about his arrival in India and tracing him to Hotel Andaz and Hyatt Residences, Aero City, New Delhi.

According to an official release, the CBI registered the instant case based on a complaint received from PNB against the company M/s Frost Infrastructure and Energy Pvt Ltd (M/s FIEL) and its Directors, unknown persons and unknown public servants for defrauding the bank to the tune of Rs 31.60 crore by way of availing the FLC limit from the bank.

CBI Arrests Singapore-Based Accused in a Bank Fraud Case of Rs. 31.60 Crore pic.twitter.com/anx9ZuBna0 — Central Bureau of Investigation (India) (@CBIHeadquarters) November 14, 2025

Details of the Fraud

As per the release, the investigation, so far, has revealed that the accused Rajesh Bothra played an active role in the conspiracy with the FIR-named company M/s FIEL and its Directors by providing bogus/forged Bills of Lading falsely showing sale-purchase transactions of Mis FIEL with M/s FAREAST and M/s Gulf Distribution Ltd.

The bogus/forged Bills of Lading were submitted by M/s FIEL to the bank, which facilitated Mis FIEL in siphoning the LC proceeds, causing wrongful loss to the tune of approximately Rs 32 crore to PNB (e-OBC).

Investigation has revealed that M/s FAREAST and Mis Gulf Distribution Ltd. were actually controlled and operated by Rajesh Bothra and no actual business or movement of goods took place as falsely shown in the forged Bills of Lading.

Accused Wanted in Multiple Cases

The accused Rajesh Bothra also figures as an accused in some other cases of CBI, ACB, Lucknow, in which he has been chargesheeted alongwith other accused persons.

The accused, Rajesh Bothra, never joined the investigation in the aforementioned cases, nor did he appear during the trial.

The accused, Rajesh Bothra, is wanted in several other bank fraud/economic offence cases.

Significance of the Arrest

The arrest of the accused, Rajesh Bothra, will ensure his examination in the case under investigation and his presence before the Trial Courts for facing trial in chargesheeted cases, and prevent him from evading the process of law by escaping from India.

The accused Rajesh Bothra will be produced before the respective Trial Court today.

(ANI)