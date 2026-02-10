CBI arrested a Delhi Police ASI in Paschim Vihar while accepting a Rs 15,000 bribe for a bail favour. In another operation, CBI nabbed an absconding bank manager in Bengaluru, wanted since 2005 in a Rs 38.25 lakh bank fraud case in Kolkata.

Delhi Police ASI nabbed for bribery

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has arrested Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) of Delhi Police, PS Paschim Vihar, Delhi while demanding and accepting bribe of Rs. 15,000 from the complainant.

The CBI registered the instant case on February 7 against the said accused. It was alleged that the accused had demanded bribe of Rs. 25,000 from the complainant for favouring his brother in getting bail and threatened to implicate him in other cases too, if the bribe amount not paid. The CBI laid a trap on February 7 and caught the accused red-handed while demanding and accepting the bribe amount of Rs. 15,000 from the complainant. The accused has been arrested. Further investigation is under way.

Absconding bank manager arrested after 17 years

In another operation on February 6, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) arrested one absconder, Krishnamurti Raghunath, from Bengaluru.The accused was chargesheeted in three Bank Fraud cases of Kolkata.

The accused K. Raghunath, the then Branch Manager, Bharat Overseas Bank Ltd. (now Indian Overseas Bank), Burrabazar Branch, Kolkata in criminal conspiracy with others, created false current accounts in the name of fictitious firms and misappropriated funds of the Bank and caused wrongful loss to the bank to the tune of Rs. 38.25 Lakhs approximately. The absconder Krishnamurti Raghunath had been evading the process of law since 2005 and frequently changed his places of residence.He has been arrested by CBI based on human intelligence and technical inputs after a weeklong operation spanning three states, viz. West Bengal, Maharashtra and Karnataka.(ANI)