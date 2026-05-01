The CBI has arrested the Additional Director of CGHS in Meerut and her private assistant in a bribery case. The duo allegedly agreed to accept a Rs 50,000 bribe from a complainant to facilitate an employee's transfer.

CGHS Director, Aide Arrested in Bribery Case

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has arrested the Additional Director, Central Government Health Scheme (CGHS), Meerut (Uttar Pradesh), and her private assistant in connection with a bribery case.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

In a statement, the agency said that it had registered a case on April 30 against the private assistant to the Additional Director, Swasthya Bhawan, CGHS, Suraj Kund Road, Meerut, in connection with the demand of a bribe of Rs. 80,000. The amount was allegedly sought on behalf of officers/officials of Swasthya Bhawan, CGHS, Meerut, for facilitating the transfer of a CGHS employee from CGHS Moradabad to CGHS Meerut.

Following the registration of the case, the CBI laid a trap. During the operation, both the accused, the private assistant, and the Additional Director allegedly agreed to accept a bribe of Rs.50,000 from the complainant. The private assistant was subsequently caught red-handed while accepting the amount on behalf of the Additional Director. The CBI has arrested both accused persons. Further investigation is underway.

Fine Imposed in LPG Black Marketing Case

In a separate case, while taking a serious view of a case connected with black marketing of LPG Cylinders at exorbitant prices, a CBI court has recently imposed a fine of Rs. 28 lakh on the convicted and sentenced the partners till the rise of the court.

The CBI had registered a case under the Essential Commodities Act 1955 in 2010.

Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate (ACJM) Neetu Nagar sentenced Vanita Ghosh and Kapil Gupta till rising of the court for the offences under the Essential Commodities Act and imposed a fine of Rs 70,000 each and a Rs 60,000 fine on the firm Sivanikka Enterprise through its partners Ghosh and Gupta.

The court also imposed a fine of Rs. 26 lakh for the wrongful gain to the tune of Rs. 25,77,508 to the convicts and a wrongful loss to the government exchequer.

All the fine amounts have been deposited. (ANI)