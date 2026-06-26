CBI arrested a PNB manager in Agra for accepting a bribe to process solar panel loans. He was caught red-handed accepting Rs 30,000. Separately, a Railway engineer in Assam was arrested by CBI for demanding a bribe to clear a contractor's bill.

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has arrested a bank manager of Punjab National Bank from the Bhadrauli Branch, in Agra for allegedly demanding and accepting a bribe in connection with the processing of solar panel loan files, officials said.

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The accused had allegedly demanded illegal gratification at the rate of Rs 7,000 per loan file for processing and clearing approximately 19 solar panel loan files. It was further alleged that after negotiations, the accused agreed to accept a total bribe amount of Rs 52,000.

The arrest was made on Thursday, after the CBI laid a trap and caught the Manger red-handed while demanding and accepting part of the bribe amount of Rs 30,000 from the complainant for clearing the said 19 loan files, which had already been duly sanctioned by the bank.

The accused was arrested on June 25 and will be produced before the Competent Court in Ghaziabad on June 26. Further investigation into the case is underway.

Railway Engineer Nabbed in Separate Bribery Case

In a separate case, CBI on June 13 arrested Senior Section Engineer (SSE), Carriage and Wagon, Northeast Frontier Railway, Silchar, Assam, in an alleged bribery case.

According to an official release, the CBI said that the accused demanded Rs 20,000 from the complainant-contractor for clearing a pending bill of Rs 20 lakh.

The CBI, after registering an "instant case" on June 13, laid a trap and caught the accused red-handed accepting the bribe. The CBI will be producing the accused before the Competent Court in Guwahati later today. Meanwhile, searches at the residential premises of the accused are underway.

"The CBI registered the instant case on 13.06.2026 against the said accused. It was alleged that a bill amounting to approximately Rs. 20 Lakh, pertaining to work already executed by the complainant-contractor, was pending for clearance by the accused officer of NF Railway, Silchar. It was further alleged that when the complainant met the accused Sr. Section Engineer (SSE) on 12.06.2026 and requested him to clear the said bill, the accused demanded one per cent of the total pending bill amount as illegal gratification for processing and clearing the bill," the release stated.