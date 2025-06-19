The Supreme Court has directed that the matter is to now be heard by a different judge of the Madras High Court, from the bench that had passed directions against Additional Director General of Police (ADGP) HM Jayaram.

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Thursday handed over the investigation into Additional Director General of Police (ADGP) HM Jayaram's suspension for his alleged involvement in an abduction case to the CBCID (Crime Branch Criminal Investigation Department). A bench of Justices Ujjwal Bhuyan and Manmohan also set aside the Madras High Court's direction to take action against ADGP Jayaram.



The top-court has also directed that the matter is to now be heard by a different judge of the Madras High Court, from the bench that had passed directions against the senior police official. Earlier on Wednesday, the Supreme Court directed the state government of Tamil Nadu to file its response to the suspension of Tamil Nadu's Additional Director General of Police (ADGP) HM Jayaram in an abduction case.

'Suspension after joining probe demoralising’

The Court also stated that it's demoralising that the said officer has been suspended, after it was informed that he has joined the investigation in the case. The Court thus directed the Tamil Nadu government to file its response by tomorrow on the senior officers' suspension. The senior officers' counsel submitted that his client, who was arrested on June 16, was released on Tuesday around 5 PM. He stated that the officer was also suspended by the State.



As per the submissions of the counsel representing the State, the ADGP was not arrested by the State. The Madras High Court had orally observed that the senior officer be arrested for his alleged involvement in the kidnapping of a teenage boy, in an anticipatory bail plea, involving other accused persons, in the matter.

Subsequently, the senior officer made a plea in the top court against his arrest. On Tuesday, the plea was mentioned before the top court bench.