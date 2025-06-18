- Home
- Business
- Get Rs 50,000 and gold for your wedding! How to apply for Tamil Nadu government's marriage assistance schemes
Get Rs 50,000 and gold for your wedding! How to apply for Tamil Nadu government's marriage assistance schemes
The Tamil Nadu government runs several programs for women's progress, covering education, jobs, financial aid, and marriage assistance.
- FB
- TW
- Linkdin
- Follow Us
Tamil Nadu Government Schemes for Women
The Tamil Nadu government implements various schemes for women's social, economic, educational, and welfare advancement. Free bus travel, monthly Rs 1,000 for family heads, and Rs 1,000 for higher education for girls studying in government schools from 6th to 12th grade are some of the initiatives.
Self-help groups receive loan assistance, and pregnant women receive financial aid and nutrition kits. Free sewing machines are provided for widows, abandoned women, and economically backward women for self-employment.
Tamil Nadu Government Marriage Assistance Schemes
The Tamil Nadu government offers financial assistance and gold for the marriage of economically backward women. Four key schemes are implemented through the Social Welfare Department: E.V.R. Maniammaiyar Memorial Poor Widow Daughter Marriage Financial Assistance Scheme, providing Rs 25,000 and 8 grams of gold (general) and Rs 50,000 and 8 grams of gold (graduates/diploma holders).
What are Tamil Nadu Government Marriage Financial Assistance Schemes?
Mother Teresa Memorial Orphaned Women Marriage Financial Assistance Scheme provides Rs 25,000 and 8 grams of gold (general) and Rs 50,000 and 8 grams of gold (graduates/diploma holders).
Dr. Dharmambal Ammaiyar Memorial Widow Remarriage Financial Assistance Scheme offers Rs 25,000 and 4 grams of gold (non-graduates) and Rs 50,000 and 8 grams of gold (graduates/diploma holders).
Tamil Nadu Government Provides Cash and Gold
Dr. Muthulakshmi Reddy Inter-Caste Marriage Financial Assistance Scheme encourages inter-caste marriages and provides Rs 50,000 and 8 grams of gold.