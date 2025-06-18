Image Credit : our own

The Tamil Nadu government implements various schemes for women's social, economic, educational, and welfare advancement. Free bus travel, monthly Rs 1,000 for family heads, and Rs 1,000 for higher education for girls studying in government schools from 6th to 12th grade are some of the initiatives.

Self-help groups receive loan assistance, and pregnant women receive financial aid and nutrition kits. Free sewing machines are provided for widows, abandoned women, and economically backward women for self-employment.