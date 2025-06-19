Image Credit : Asianet News

Governments are implementing various schemes for small and marginal farmers, including subsidized loans for irrigation. Financial assistance is provided for purchasing pump sets, motors, pipelines, borewells, drip irrigation, and sprinkler irrigation equipment. A bank loan with a 50% subsidy is provided for constructing borewells.

In Tamil Nadu, there is a 70% subsidy and 30% farmer contribution for setting up solar-powered pump sets. One key scheme provides subsidized loans for irrigation to small and marginal farmers, with a 50% subsidy up to Rs.1,00,000, implemented by the Tamil Nadu government and the Central government's Department of Agriculture.

One such scheme is offered through the Tamil Nadu Backward Classes Economic Development Corporation (TABCEDCO).