    Cauvery dispute: Pro-Kannada activists call upon Mandya bandh on Sept 23 against Supreme Court's stance

    Protests have erupted in Karnataka, particularly Mandya, against the Supreme Court's decision to release Cauvery river water to Tamil Nadu. A district-wide shutdown is planned for September 23, potentially affecting travel on the Bengaluru-Mysore Expressway. Farmers and pro-Kannada groups are leading the strike, demanding a reversal of the court's order.

    Author
    Vinaykumar Patil
    First Published Sep 22, 2023, 4:43 PM IST

    The Supreme Court's decision regarding the Cauvery dispute has caused outrage among the people of Karnataka. They're protesting against the Supreme Court's order and have decided to shut down Mandya on September 23.

    Protests have broken out in Mandya, Karnataka, with pro-Kannada organizations and activists urging citizens to join a district-wide shutdown on Saturday. Farmers and pro-Kannada groups are leading this intense protest against the Supreme Court's decision to release Cauvery river water to Tamil Nadu. The shutdown is scheduled for Saturday, September 23, and it's likely to disrupt travel on the Bengaluru-Mysore Expressway.

    Karnataka: Water release from Kabini and KRS dam, started from Monday

    The Mandya District Farmers' Welfare Forum has called for a day-long strike from 6 am to 6 pm to oppose the Supreme Court's decision. A protest march is set to begin in Mandya city at 9 am, starting from the Visvesvaraya statue and moving through important roads like Sanjay Circle, Mahaveer Circle, VV Road, and Double Road. Additionally, there's a plan for a large bike rally across the city.

    Local businesses and food donors are being asked to support the strike by closing their establishments throughout Mandya district. The strike has gained support from hotel owners and traders' associations. Farmers, who have been holding meetings about the strike, intend to hold further discussions in the evening to finalize their strategy. They've also called on various organizations, including private bus owners' associations and auto drivers, to cooperate with the protest. Most farmer and pro-Kannada groups are expected to support this cause.

    Cauvery water dispute: Supreme Court orders Karnataka to release 5000 cusecs of water to Tamil Nadu

    The shutdown in Mandya may affect the Mysore-Bengaluru Expressway, which has already experienced multiple closures recently, causing traffic jams and long delays. After the protest march in the city, activists might block the Bengaluru-Mysore Expressway, leading to more difficulties for travelers on the highway.

    Authorities are urging farmers not to block the national highway to minimize disruptions for motorists. However, previous protests have already led to road closures at different spots. The decision on whether to block the expressway will be made during the evening meeting of farmer unions. The expressway passes through Mandya district from Nidaghatta to Srirangapatna, and there may be roadblocks at specific locations, as per farmer representatives.

