    Caught on camera: Pakistani terrorists spotted around LoC in North Kashmir amid escalating tensions (WATCH)

    A purported viral video has captured a group of Pakistani terrorists attempting to infiltrate into Indian territory around the Line of Control (LoC) in North Kashmir.

    Sunita Iyer
    First Published Aug 17, 2024, 11:52 AM IST | Last Updated Aug 17, 2024, 11:52 AM IST

    In a purported video that has sent shockwaves across social media platforms, a group of Pakistani terrorists have been spotted around the Line of Control (LoC) in North Kashmir, conspiring to infiltrate into Indian territory.

    The alarming footage comes just hours after India announced the Democratic Assembly elections in Jammu & Kashmir, raising concerns over a possible plan by Pakistan to terrorize the region and incite brutal violence.

    Amid these rising tensions, Lt Gen MV Suchindra Kumar, Commander of the Indian Army's Northern Command, reviewed the security situation of the counterterrorism grid in North Kashmir on Friday. Accompanied by the general officer commanding of the Chinar Corps, Lt Gen Kumar assessed the readiness of the troops and emphasized the need for heightened vigilance.

    "The troops must stay alert, uphold tactical precision, and maintain professionalism to meet future challenges," the Northern Command stated in a post on X, highlighting the importance of maintaining a robust defense posture in light of the recent developments.

    This situation unfolds as the Chief Election Commissioner (CEC), Rajiv Kumar, reaffirmed that the ease of voting for Kashmiri migrants, introduced during the recent Lok Sabha polls, would be extended to the upcoming Jammu and Kashmir Assembly elections. Kumar praised the democratic spirit of the people of Jammu and Kashmir, noting the high voter turnout of over 58% in the Lok Sabha polls as evidence of the region's commitment to democracy.

    The CEC also outlined the special arrangements made for Kashmiri migrants, including the simplification of processes and the relaxation of requirements, which will continue for the Assembly elections. "The people of Jammu and Kashmir chose the ballot instead of bullets and boycotts," Kumar said, emphasizing the significant participation of voters in the democratic process.

    The Assembly election, set to be held in three phases starting September 18, marks the first such election in Jammu and Kashmir since the abrogation of Article 370 in August 2019. With the looming threat of terrorist infiltration and the dedication of security forces, the stage is set for a crucial moment in the region's democratic journey.

    Bengaluru auto driver dies as tree falls on auto in Vijayanagar; Family alleges BBMP, forest officers' neglect

    Ghaziabad HORROR: Two youths befriend food stall worker, behead him in 'ritual sacrifice' for wealth

    'I thank all the countrymen': Vinesh Phogat in tears after grand welcome following Paris heartbreak (WATCH)

    'American hotels don't get hospitality': Bengaluru YouTuber stirs debate with his biggest culture shock

    Kerala Lottery Results Karunya KR-667 Aug 17 2024: Who will win the first prize?

    Bengaluru auto driver dies as tree falls on auto in Vijayanagar; Family alleges BBMP, forest officers' neglect

    Biryani to Butter Chicken: Top 5 dishes for Raksha Bandhan 2024 dinner

    Ghaziabad HORROR: Two youths befriend food stall worker, behead him in 'ritual sacrifice' for wealth

    'I thank all the countrymen': Vinesh Phogat in tears after grand welcome following Paris heartbreak (WATCH)

    'American hotels don't get hospitality': Bengaluru YouTuber stirs debate with his biggest culture shock

    EXCLUSIVE: Indian Astra BVR missiles now in Su-30MKI; integration with Tejas underway (WATCH)

    EXCLUSIVE: Helina ATGM to be fully integrated in ALH by December, Prachand by June 2025 (WATCH)

    EXCLUSIVE: NSG inducts Indian-made ASMI Submachine Pistol, designed by DRDO (WATCH)

    'Bharat Mata Ki Jai': Kerala's send off to Army after 10-day Wayanad landslides rescue ops wins hearts (WATCH)

    Mohanlal visits landslide-hit Wayanad, meets Territorial Army Officers [WATCH]

