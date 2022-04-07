Caught on cam: Gujarat AAP leader drags cop on car’s bonnet; faces murder attempt case

According to Deputy Superintendent of Police MK Rana, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader was taken before a local court, which sentenced him to judicial imprisonment after the police did not request his remand.

Gujarat AAP youth wing leader Yuvrajsinh Jadeja was detained for allegedly hitting on-duty cops and dragging a policeman on the hood of his car, according to the police. Jadeja, who was detained by Gandhinagar police on Tuesday night, has been charged with "attempt to murder" under section 307 of the IPC, as his actions may have resulted in the death of the policeman.

According to Deputy Superintendent of Police MK Rana, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader was taken before a local court, which sentenced him to judicial imprisonment after the police did not request his remand.

According to police, Jadeja came to the Gandhinagar police headquarters on Tuesday evening to express his support for job aspirants who were detained by police.

"After some heated exchanges, Jadeja assaulted three on-duty policeman and fled to his car as additional cops arrived. He then sat in his car, attempting to leave the scene. He did not come to a complete stop when a policeman signalled him to do so," according to the police.

The cop, Laxman Vasava, leapt on the hood to defend himself from the speeding automobile, he claimed.

After a short distance, Jadeja came to a halt, and the officer managed to grip onto the bonnet to prevent being flung off, the police said.

"The entire event was captured on Jadeja's car's dashboard camera. The policeman may have died as a result of this occurrence. We've sent the camera and Jadeja's phones to be forensically examined," the Inspector General stated.

After disclosing apparent anomalies in government recruiting examinations, Jadeja earned the reputation as a "whistleblower." His allegations about irregularities and material leaks led in the postponement of two clerk recruitment examinations in recent months. Jadeja recently alleged that a question paper for a recruitment exam for forest guards had been leaked, which the state administration rejected.

