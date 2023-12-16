Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Case of Dalits being forced to eat sacrificed buffalo emerges in Karnataka's Yadgiri

    In Devikera's fairs, mass animal sacrifices spark controversy, with Dalits allegedly coerced to consume meat or face social exclusion. Advocacy by Rajya Dalit Sangharsh Committee aims to halt the practices, citing superstitious rituals and potential community clashes. Reports reveal intimidation tactics and threats against those opposing the customs.

    Author
    Vinaykumar Patil
    First Published Dec 16, 2023, 10:20 AM IST

    In the recent Maremma, Palkamma, and Devamma fairs held over two days in Devikera, Surpur taluk of Yadgir district, a contentious ritual of sacrificing hundreds of buffaloes and thousands of sheep in the name of deity worship has stirred controversy. Allegations have emerged that Dalits are forced to consume the meat of these sacrificial animals during the fair, facing threats of social ostracism if they oppose this practice.

    Expressing concern over these rituals, Mallikarjuna Kranti, the State Organizing Coordinator of Rajya Dalit Sangharsh Committee (Krantikaribana), penned a letter to various district authorities including the Yadgir District Collector, Zilla Panchayat CEO, SP, and Surapura Deputy Superintendent. He stressed that the practice of sacrificing numerous sheep and buffaloes in the fair should be stopped and also urged the authorities to intervene and halt these practices during the Maremma, Palkamme, and Devamma fairs.

    Investigation uncovers alleged satellite call from Karnataka's Yadgiri to Pakistan; terrorism suspicions arise

    Kranti pointed out the persistence of superstitious rituals involving the sacrifice of thousands of buffaloes and lakhs of sheep in Surpura and Hunsagi taluks from December to February and stated that this superstitious practice needs to be stopped immediately. Along with this, there have been concerns about potential clashes between communities and the risk of fatalities arising from these ritualistic animal sacrifices during the fairs.

    KEA scandal: Police probe reveals Bluetooth devices were distributed in sugarcane field!

    Allegations of Ostracism

    A report cited by ‘Kannadaprabha’ stated that the Dalit community faces social ostracism if they oppose consuming the meat of sacrificial animals at the Devikera fair face intimidation tactics. It's alleged that households are required to contribute a thousand rupees for the fair and participate in animal sacrifices as part of religious offerings, with a strict directive to maintain secrecy about these contributions.

    Traditionally, the community has practised animal sacrifice and the consumption of animal meat. However, individuals within the Dalit community who voice objections to these customs reportedly face verbal warnings of expulsion from the village. One member of the community, speaking anonymously to 'Kannada Prabha,' disclosed instances of threats directed at those opposing these rituals.

    Last Updated Dec 16, 2023, 10:20 AM IST
